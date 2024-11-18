Liema Pantsi just released a music video for her hit single, Let Me Be , and the visuals are gorgeous

The artist is thankful to her team for bringing her vision to life and having faith in her concepts.

Her fans praised her dedication and encouraged her to maintain that drive, reminding her that it’s easy to get comfortable

From dropping top-charting singles to beautifully shot music videos, Liema Pantsi is hard at work, and the industry and fans are watching with approval.

Theme of the song

A 23-year-old artist from the Eastern Cape just released some hot visuals for her latest track, "Let Me B The song carries a straightforward yet powerful message: it’s all about embracing who you are and having the courage to showcase your true self.

Taking to her Instagram page, she thanked everyone involved in the production of this music video and appreciated their belief in her vision.

Thumbs up for a job well done

Her fans commented on her incredible work ethic. They cheered her on to maintain her momentum. Who knows, they might treat her to another stack of cash, just like they have in the past.

@Violet3118 wrote:

"Hardworking Liema Pantsi, I'm so happy for you."

@JuicyJay_Official commented:

"This is how you go big congratulations, Liyema."

@Makheswa_Que added:

"One thing about you: you are very loyal to the people you love. You never want to win alone. I saw most of your people on that video. That’s why you will keep winning, Liema. We love you".

@LeeJongisa wrote:

"Rise baby girl."

The reinvention of Liema Pantsi

Liema Pantsi has come a long way since her Big Brother days, transforming into the vocal powerhouse we know today. She’s had plenty to celebrate recently, especially since she just turned 23.

The Eastern Cape artist is all about trying out fresh sounds and mixing different genres. Just after dropping her latest track, Let Me Be, Liema released another single, Amahloni, which is getting great feedback. She’s aiming to wrap up the year by releasing an EP called Paradise.

