South African singer Tyla has finally dropped the music video for her new song Push 2 Start

The Grammy winner's fans are raving over the insane visuals pointing out the influence Beyonce had on her

Following the intense presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Tyla received backlash for announcing a music video

Tyla has delivered yet another game-changing music video for her new song, Push 2 Start. The Johannesburg singer got social media all fired up with her sexy visuals and has been trending ever since.

Tyla's ‘Push 2 Start’ music video is going viral. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tyla releases music video despite uproar

After announcing her music video drop this week, Americans were up in arms, saying she had bad timing. This was after the intense presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, to which Harris lost.

However, her local fans were in full support and defended her. And boy, are they glad that they did. The visuals for Push 2 Start, taken from her debut album Tyla Deluxe, have people in their feels.

Tyla's fans give her much deserved praise

Reacting to the music video, Tyla's fans were in awe at her beauty and her talent. This is how people reacted.

@XolieMahlangu

"OMG, Tyla looks so good in the PUSH 2 START music video. Her body is insanely gorgeous. She and her team always get it right. That’s a superstar right there."

@sara_qureshi87

"The way Tyla combines music and visuals is pure magic."

@YSLONIKA

"She’s everything we wanted Normani to be."

@TURNIPBUTTERCUP

"No literally just had this thought the other day like. Tyla dropping a literal perfect project I fear and Normani is, somewhere."

@BrianMcLight

"She’s on the verge of a major breakthrough. They’re going to follow the Rihanna playbook with her. Build her base by showcasing her appeal through her authenticity/culture, then transition her into a universal sound and more fashionable appearance."

@Renz_utd

"This gal just popped out of nowhere, and now I'm all heads over heels."

@COWBOYREQUIEM

"We were in a drought of depression recently. She needed a plan to bring positivity, and she did exactly that!"

@SPeesary

"Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” music video showcases her unique artistry, blending vibrant visuals with energetic beats. This release reflects her growth in the industry, captivating audiences worldwide."

@MoneyCapital_MC

"Tyla really went up a notch with this video. I don’t know, but it makes sense. It’s her kind of vibe I feel through the screen."

@sara_qureshi87

"Tyla's new music video for 'PUSH 2 START' is straight fire 🔥 Love the energy in this music video 📹 Tyla's got the vibe 😍."

Tyla's Jump hits millions of views

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's Jump music video did massive numbers despite being released for just over a week.

The singer's song with Gunna and Skillibeng was shot in Mzansi and had already hit over six million views in nine days.

