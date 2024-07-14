Liema Pantsi was the latest former Big Brother Mzansi cast member to get sppoils from her fans

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star from Season 4 received a myriad of gifts from her supporters

Liema Pantsi shared the special day she got all her presents from her super fans on her Instagram stories

Liema Pantsi did not win Big Brother Mzansi, but her fans made sure that she felt like a winner. The reality TV show ended, and her fans have not forgotten her.

Liema Pantsi was presented with R300k and gifts from her fans after 'Big Brother' Mzansi Season 4 stint. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Liema Pantsi was an early favorite on the Big Brother South Africa show. The contestant walked away with R200k and now, after the show, she got even more money from her fans.

Liema Pantsi gets gifts from fans

Liema posted on Instagram about a wonderful day she had because of her fans. The Big Brother reality TV star received a picture of 300,000 and other wrapped gifts. The pictures of Liema's day were reposted by @MDNnews on X.

SA amazed by Liema Pantsi's generous fans

Many people thought that the fans who sent the Big Brother reality star money were far too kind. Peeps raved that they must be a lot of people who have a lot of money to spare for Liema.

@RealestRoseGold said:

"Lmao I think we ready to be a full capitalist state people have money to play."

@Simpliciti100 commented:

"Liema bagged rich fans o. She is truly blessed."

@like_confettii wrote:

"That’s why kere people who watch Big Brother ba na le mental issues."

@LuKayMampuru added:

"South Africans love claiming how broke they are because of the high cost of living and unemployment rate yet they do have money to spend on like this."

@cocoamannequin was amazed:

"Atp, do south africans have money or not?"

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"Not having fans is a sin."

BBMzansi fans to raise R1M for Yolanda, gets USA donor

Briefly News previously reported that Yolanda from Big Brother left the show on a controversial note. The former Big Brother housemate made questionable remarks about sexual assault, and it cost her the competition.

Many of Yolanda's supporters did not agree with the call by Multichoice. Yolanda was in the running to win R2 million on Big Brother, and some fans thought she deserved it.

Big Brother viewers reacted to Multichoice's decision to eliminate Yolanda. Self-proclaimed Yolifires (Yolanda fans) came together and started a campaign on BackaBuddy to raise a million rand in her honour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News