Yolanda from Big Brother South Africa is the latest to get evicted from the house, and her supporters were not happy

The Big Brother contestant landed in hot water because of her strong and outspoken personality, which ended up sending her home

Multichoice investigated some of the remarks made by Yolanda and determined that she would no longer be on the show because she crossed a line

Yolanda from Big Brother left the show on a controversial note. The former Big Brother housemate made questionable remarks about sexual assault, and it cost her the competition.

'BBMzansi' eliminated Yolanda, but fans still want her to win and started a crowdfund for her. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Many of Yolanda's supporters did not agree with the call by Multichoice. Yolanda was in the running to win R2 million on Big Brother, and some fans thought she deserved it.

Yolanda's fans lament departure from Big Brother

Big Brother viewers reacted to Multichoice's decision to eliminate Yolanda. Self-proclaimed Yolifires (Yolanda fans) came together and started a campaign on BackaBuddy to raise a million rand in her honour. Describing the campaign, they wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"As BBMzansi has decided to be unfair and rob Yolanda, We as YOLIFIRES are coming together to show support for our queen Yolanda. Let’s show them we can make Yolanda a winner with or without them cause she’s already won the hearts of Mzansi people ."

Although BackaBuddy has yet to approve the campaign, and its status is unverified, it has not stopped supporters. The crowdfunding website reflects that the biggest donation so far was $100 (R1 800) from an anonymous donor in America who said:

"Yolanda, you are loved in the USA. You don't deserve the Big Brother Mzansi show. The organisers hate you. Go and shine. Wish you the best."

The next video donation is R1,000, which was donated one day ago. Donations reflected that many have donated up to R50 each.

South Africans react to Yolanda crowdfunding campaign

Many South Africans had varying opinions about the effort for Yolanda. Some people defended her as she was an early fave on the show, while others pointed out that she has a strong personality that became too much.

@AHT_YssY said:

"If she can't get Biggie's money, her fans will give her. Kudos.

@SchoolsinNaija was curious:

"Let's see how far they can go with this."

@Wam19_2 argued:

"If it was a guy, no one would have raised R1M, continue with your double standards."

@Kharrotie remarked:

"South Africans have money for their pastors, their idols. I'm sure some are donating their last money for her."

@Kharrotie was unimpressed:

"Women are the most gullible people on earth, they will worship and praise someone and even offer them their last cent, must be daddy issues."

@Sandiso__N noted:

"She is a very beautiful girl...but very provoking."

Kanye fans clowned for trying to raise $600M

Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West has fallen out with everyone and every brand except his fan base. The rapper is on a downward spiral, but some people are waiting to help him.

People who stan Kanye West are going to great lengths to make up for his financial loss. The former billionaire rapper faced the consequences of making controversial statements about Jewish people.

Kanye's loyal supporters started to crowdfund in hopes of getting their fave back on track. In a post on Twitter by @SayCheeseDGTL, Kanye West fans set up an account crowdfund page on GoFundMe for the rapper with a goal of 600 million US dollars.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News