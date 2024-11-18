The Miss Universe organisation, on their official Facebook page, congratulated all the runners-up except Chidimma

Fans of the beauty queen called them out for snubbing the first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, in their congratulatory post

Instead, they congratulated Miss Mexico, Miss Thailand and Miss Venezuela and ignored Chidimma

Chidimma Adetshina might not have won Miss Universe 2024, but she did not walk away empty-handed. The beauty queen earned the title of first runner-up, Miss Universe Africa and Miss Universe Oceania. However, her achievement was overlooked on Facebook.

Did Miss Universe deliberately leave out Chidimma?

The Miss Universe Facebook page was accused of snubbing Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina. Shortly after the competition concluded, the page posted congratulatory messages. However, it deliberately left out Chidimma in the runners-up tribute.

The Miss Universe organisation took to their official Facebook page and paid homage to all the runners-up except Chidimma.

Instead, they congratulated Miss Mexico, Miss Thailand, and Miss Venezuela and ignored Chidimma.

Their Facebook post reads, “Meet our remarkable runners-up! 2nd Runner-up: México, 3rd Runner-up: Thailand, 4th Runner-up: Venezuela. Congratulations on an unforgettable journey!”

Fans up in arms over Facebook post

Out of spite and confusion, fans congratulated the first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina. However, some called it discrimination.

Barbrah Musamba Chama said:

"Congratulations, beautiful Chichi. Africa, be Proud. Nigeria, we expect the biggest welcoming turnout at the airport and later party for Queen Chidimma."

Susan Chioma asked:

"Where is the first runner-up Miss Universe?”

Eleanor Mbombe exclaimed:

“My question is, where is Chichi? What discrimination is this? Where is Miss Nigeria in this post? Miss Universe, where is the FIRST RUNNER UP? Did you conveniently forget?”

Amara Nzawe said:

“What about the very 1st runner-up, the beautiful Miss Universe Nigeria?"

