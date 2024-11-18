Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux's withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons has raised concerns among South Africans

A viral TikTok video of Mia in her national dress, looking joyful before the final event, has fueled speculations of undisclosed reasons behind her exit

Social media users suspect hidden issues, with many calling for more transparency from the pageant organisers

A video of Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux in her national dress moments before pulling out from the Miss Universe competition has raised Mzansi's concerns. Many want to know what happened next.

Mia Le Roux's new video raises SA's concerns

South Africans are still trying to figure out why Mia Le Roux pulled out of the Miss Universe pageant hours before the final event. The model issued a statement stating that she had to pull out due to health reasons.

However, a video of the model wearing her gorgeous national costume has resurfaced. The clip shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @zeeconzi shows Miss SA in a cheerful mood, ready to wow the world with her look.

Watch the video below:

South Africans suspect foul play after Mia's video

Social media users are still convinced there is more to the story than what is being shared. Many noted that Mia Le Roux looked happy in the now-viral video.

@Belinda_Lee🇿🇼🇦🇺 said:

"Mia wasn’t sick, something big big really happened behind the scenes. Maybe the SA organisation found out that Nigeria bribed their way to the top and they decided to step down. Poor Mia."

@Mbali Mkhize commented:

"They need to tell us what really happened."

@One🇧🇼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 wrote:

"The only thing that I keep asking myself is that, what happened because she seems to be happy honestly."

Maliz added:

"we still love you angel, and thank you for representing us well in mexico🥰🥰🥰🇿🇦"

@PAMMY_PIE:

“They owe us an explanation because our Mia looks happy and strong.”

@behlina_lee:

“There is more to this story. Something has happened“.

