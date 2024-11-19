A local woman had Mzansi singing her praise after posting a clip of her perfect, cost-effective wedding

The bride shared her wedding video on TikTok, which went viral, impressing many online community members

The husband and wife duo received many congratulatory messages from people who loved their cost-saving idea

A young wife showed off their perfect wedding on TikTok, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @nontandoosamantha

Source: TikTok

A young Mzansi couple became an inspiration after showing many people wishing to get married they could still have a beautiful day without breaking the bank.

The new wife posted her viral wedding video on her TikTok account under her user handle @nontandoosamantha, reaching over 700K views.

A perfect day for the love birds

The clip shared by the hun shows the Home Affairs entrance before moving to show the couple seated together. TikTok user @nontandoosamantha is wearing a gorgeous white dress, her face covered with a veil and her husband in a black suit. The pair proceeded to take pics after sealing their union.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows interest in the couple's union

The post attracted over 80K likes and almost 1K comments from people who showered the couple with compliments and blessings. Many also shared inspirational stories of how they got married at Home Affairs and only held significant wedding celebrations years later.

User @Leanda Lee said:

"Not me seeing this when I'm going to do the same thing this coming Monday morning."

User @Yanga_Says noted:

"I love how our generation is not living to impress anyone ❤️🫂."

User @Nokuthula_M commented:

"Simple… and beautiful. You’re married!!! 🥰."

User @mmagoboyza detailed:

"I went to Home Affair about 15 years ago, so this weekend, we are finally celebrating our marriage 🥳🥳🥳🥳. Make God the cornerstone of your marriage."

User @Bino.com added:

"My sister, you married right, please watch this video and see how he looks at you🥰🥰🥰. God bless you guys🙌🫶."

User @Tumi Chewe said:

"May God guard your union. I pray for your marriage to be a safe haven for your kids."

Source: Briefly News