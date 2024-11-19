A young lady was invited to a birthday celebration with a unique theme and decided to share a clip of the cute gathering on her TikTok account

The hun had to buy an outfit to honour the invitation and looked very cute, fitting the theme perfectly

Social media users complimented the event host for pulling off a beautiful event and drew inspiration from her

A woman shared her friend's cartoon-themed birthday celebration on TikTok. Image: @penelope_mj1

We may be adults, but deep down, many of us would not miss an opportunity to entertain our inner child when it comes. A babe who had just entered her 30s hosted a party aiming to relieve her childhood with close friends.

TikTok user @penelope_mj1 shared the adorable birthday celebration video on the video streaming platform, attracting many comments from impressed social media users.

The big colourful birthday celebration

In the clip, @penelope_mj1 walks towards the beautifully decorated Spongebob-themed party, which has colourful balloons and the number 30 next to it. The video moves to show the huns having drinks and playing games, and everyone playing in a giant white jumping castle.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the video cute

After seeing it, around 1K social media users commented on the lady's clip. Many complimented the party host for pulling off a cute event; others were inspired and expressed they needed it to heal their inner child.

User @yandaa_b added:

"My inner child wants this so bad 🥺."

User @User000 noted:

"We are the most childish adults, though😅. I also want this now for my 31st birthday."

User @Tshephang Mankati said:

"90s don't want to grow up, and I like it, 😂forever young. This is cute."

User @Thakgatso Pearl Mako commented:

"I've Always wanted to wear like Moana on my 25th birthday 😍 you just inspired me 🥰🥰."

User @thandekandlovu26 shared:

"Good thing Someone at the end jump saved the jumping castle to balance the weight coz it almost toppled😂. Beautiful party 🥰."

User @Simmy😜 added:

"I will do this for my 30th birthday; thank you for the inspiration. This is beyond beautiful 😍."

Mom throws a Sixty-60-themed party for son

In another Briefly News article, a Gqeberha mom threw her toddler a Checkers Sixty-60-themed party as he wanted to be like his hero Oom Checkers.

The post touched many social media users' hearts. Some asked the grocery retailer to recognise the little guy, while others asked the mom where she got her decor items.

