A South African woman went all out for her solo birthday party and shared visuals on social media

Her wholesome TikTok video showed her sweet living room setup, complete with balloons and a cake

Netizens praised her unique celebration and admired the self-love vibes she brought to her big day

A woman celebrated her birthday alone and posted the video on TikTok. Image: @oros097

Who needs a crowd to celebrate? This Mzansi woman was all about embracing self-love on her birthday.

Woman celebrates birthday alone

She decked out her living room with balloons, a cute picnic setup, and a birthday cake to boot. Her decor was Pinterest-worthy, giving off peaceful self-care energy.

She @oros097 shared her epic solo bash on TikTok, and the video quickly racked up over 100,000 views.

In the clip, she’s seen counting down to her birthday moment, blowing out her candles with a big smile.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the unique bday party

Netizens couldn’t stop raving about her solo celebrations. Many rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

See some reactions below:

@Lindsay04 said:

"Happy birthday! 🥰 You know watching your videos made me realise you can enjoy life without crowd."

@MakwaBusisiwe wrote:

"Normalising being content with celebrating self alone. 🙇🏽‍♀ Happy birthday dear."

@BhunganeZInnocentia commented:

"Team Scorpio! 🦂🦂🥰🥰 Enjoy your day babe."

@PKGRACE mentioned:

"Happy birthday sana! You gave me an idea on how to celebrate my birthday."

@MANTULI🌸 stated:

"May all your wishes come true. 🎂🥂🙏🥰"

@Nue posted:

"Happy birthday dear soloist like me. May you have many many more blessings, honey. ❤️❤️"

@jaymo09 shared:

"Happy birthday to you. You share your birthday with my hubby and son."

@kgadietona added:

"Happy birthday to you my Oros sthandwa sam. Never loved a stranger like this."

