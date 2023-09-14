A student set up a romantic indoor picnic for their bae, which went viral on social media

Footage posted on TikTok shows the beautiful setup which featured candles, balloons and other goodies

The video also sparked a discussion about the importance of romantic gestures and how they can make people feel loved and appreciated

A video of a student's romantic res setup for their bae has gone viral on social media sparking cute and funny reactions from netizens.

One lucky person was treated to a romantic indoor picnic by their bae. Image: @waynemusawakhe/TikTok

Video shows student's romantic indoor picnic

The footage posted on TikTok by @waynemusawakhe shows a student showing their housemate's bedroom room which was converted into a romantic haven featuring a beautiful candle-lit indoor picnic with a delicious meal and snacks, wine, floating balloons, a present and a bouquet of flowers.

"Isn't it lovely though? ," @waynemusawakhe captioned the post.

Romantic gestures are special because they show that someone cares about you and is thinking of you. They can be big or small, but they all have the same goal: to make you feel loved and appreciated.

South Africans react to the video with cute and funny commentary

While some netizens gushed over the romantic picnic, others questioned whether the students actually went to school or teased that the relationship wouldn't last.

Thato responded:

"Izophela."

S A M U K E L O commented:

"Niyafunda mara lapho."

happinessandile replied:

"I did this last year on his birthday and long story short I never smiled this year."

kamohelomafeto replied:

"This is a clear illustration of ‘if he wants to, he will’ ‍♀️."

GIFTINO.11 said:

"Lapho someone’s HUSBAND can’t do this #students."

lethukuthula commented:

"Your housemate is my type ."

Cute couple's simple birthday picnic celebration with bubbly and cucumber pap leaves Mzansi in their feels

In another story, Briefly News reported that one couple warmed Mzansi’s hearts after a video of them celebrating a birthday in a cute and thoughtful setup was posted and circulated online.

A video posted by Twitter user @Chuene_L shows a man seated on the floor among a special picnic setup of plated foods, including meat, pap, and baked beans garnished with cucumber slices.

The happy man proceeds to carefully open the bottle of what appears to be sparkling wine. He pops it open and pours the drink into two glasses while sporting the biggest smile.

