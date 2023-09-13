This little man takes his garden work seriously, and the people of Mznasi can’t get enough of it

TikTok user @amoslynnikele shared a video of their adorable son riding his R5k toy tractor, doing garden work in a construction outfit

People couldn'tcan't believe how pricy his ride was but loved that he was learning the meaning of hard work

A recent TikTok video staring the cutest 'hardworking' toddler boy has melted hearts, spreading smiles and warmth around.

Source: TikTok

Kids do some of the sweetest things, and there is nothing more adorable than when they get really serious about doing grown-up tasks like gardening.

Adorable toddler dressed in construction gear melts hearts

In the video posted by TikTok user @amoslynnikele, a charming little boy sporting a miniature safety vest and a tiny hard hat set out to work. He's seated proudly on his battery-operated toy tractor that costs a whopping R5k, his bottle in the trailer, and he's clearly on a mission. His mission? Gardening, of course!

With a set of miniature gardening tools in hand, including a tiny rake and shovel, this little gardener gets to work with enthusiasm. Take a look at the cutie:

Mzansi people gush over the little boy

People couldn't help but melt over the little man. The way he took his job so seriously had them swooning. His boujee ride had people a smidge shook too.

Read some of the comments:

Nto joked:

“He understands no drinking and driving.”

Beauty Lephuthing loves it:

“Teach them when they are still young❤️❤️”

Thulisile hyped lil man:

“He's so cute”

esihle_vikz shared:

“The cutest video I saw on the internet today ”

Ayabulelatsewulab couldn't get enough:

“❤️❤️❤️and his drink ag so cute mani.”

Source: Briefly News