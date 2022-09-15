A video of a man seated on the floor among a special picnic setup has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the food arrangement of meat, pap, and baked beans garnished with cucumber slices as the man opens a bottle of bubbly

The happy-looking gent wishes himself a happy birthday as his bae wishes him well too and the cute sight has won over the adoration of many peeps

One couple warmed Mzansi’s hearts after a video of them celebrating a birthday in a cute and thoughtful setup was posted and circulated online.

A man showed great joy and appreciation for his birthday picnic by his bae. Image: @Chuene_L/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by Twitter user @Chuene_L shows a man seated on the floor among a special picnic setup of plated foods including meat, pap, and baked beans garnished with cucumber slices.

The happy man proceeds to carefully open the bottle of what appears to be sparkling wine. He pops it open and pours the drink into two glasses while sporting the biggest smile.

He then lifts the bottle and wishes himself a happy birthday as the lady, recording the video, wishes him well too before the clip ends.

The adorable footage was captioned:

“God when? ️.”

While some netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the unique food arrangement in the video, many others were left with all sorts of warm and fuzzy feels and admired how happy the man was with the simple yet loving gesture.

@Tumi213 commented:

“It could all be so simple.”

@Pink_buggattii responded:

“This is so cute ♥️ But whose birthday is it ??”

@kasi_Irving wrote:

“That "yaaaw" yonwabile igrootman .”

@_tshegof reacted:

“The love I know I deserve .”

@WTFisZACHBUDDHA said:

“I think I know whose birthday it is but I'm trying to figure out what's in those plates .”

@forever_mpho commented:

“Papa ne Cucumber? I know for sure it’s Dude’s birthday .”

@XiVonani said:

“People who appreciate the little things>>>. But on a serious note, whose birthday is it vele?”

