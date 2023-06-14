A video of one sad gent had people feeling touched as they saw what he did for his 20th birthday

The man in the video looked like he was going through a lot as he made a video wishing himself a happy birthday

Online users thought they saw a lot of pain in the man's eyes, and they had a lot to say about the lonely moment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A guy went TikTok viral after posting a sad video of himself on his birthday. The guy posted a video that got lots of attention as people could see the emotion on his face.

A TikTok video of a man wishing himself a happy birthday and people could feel his loneliness. Image: @sickosteve011

Source: TikTok

The man's video about his birthday got over 100 000 likes. People who watched the video admitted that the clip of the lonely birthday was moving.

Man gets 400 000 TikTok views after showing quiet birthday celebration

@sickosteve011 posted a video marking his 20th birthday. He filmed himself lighting candles and blowing them out in silence. Watch the sad video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans feel sorry for man alone on his special day

Online peeps love to see happy celebrations, but this video was different. Many flooded the comments to try and make the guy feel better for spending his birthday looking sad.

zwivhuya? said:

"He deserves the biggest hug ever."

Omhle commented:

"Happy birthday. I love you..you look like you could use a hug."

LETHABO.MEKOAA said:

"Happy belated birthday Steve."

Letsema wrote:

Why am I crying? Happiest birthday to you."

Nobukhosi Ndlovu695 added:

"I'm not crying you are."

NkocyMhlanjwa could relate:

"This was me 22 dyas ago (without the cake and only 2 people wished me a happy birthday, 2 is better than 0 ). Happy birthday birthday brother."

Man celebrates birthday alone with “nyama and cold drink”, SA shows love

Briefly News previously reported that not everyone has someone to celebrate their birthday with. This man turned 33 and sat alone, eating some lunch with a smile on his face.

Seeing people showing love to those who do not have it is heartwarming. This video and the comments reminded people that good still exists.

TikTok user @samuelnkuna237gmail.com shared a video in celebration of his 33rd birthday. Getting himself a nice meal and some juice, the man wished himself as he sat alone eating his lunch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News