Not everyone has someone to celebrate their birthday with. This man turned 33 and sat alone, eating some lunch with a smile on his face.

Seeing people showing love to those who do not have it is heartwarming. This video and the comments reminded people that good still exists.

Mzansi man chows nyama as he celebrates his birthday alone

TikTok user @samuelnkuna237gmail.com shared a video in celebration of his 33rd birthday. Getting himself a nice meal and some juice, the man wished himself as he sat alone eating his lunch.

Take a look at this joyful soul:

Mzansi people show the birthday king some love

No one should ever have to spend their birthday on their own. People flocked to the comments to wish the man a blessed day and many more.

Read some of the wishes:

Let’s check the homework. said:

“Happy birthday have a good one ”

Eddiexiluvani said:

“Happy birthday to you, happiness is priceless.”

Spesh said:

“Happy birthday, Chomi ”

Jean Myburgh said:

“Happy B-day, champ ”

Loction said:

“Happy birthday, brother Hope you had a great day!!”

