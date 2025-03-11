A South African businesswoman gave social media users a glimpse of her luxurious Durban home that features a state-of-the-art kitchen and breathtaking views

Content creator @nqobile.phakathi.5, who works as a business coach, captioned her video "Real house wife of Dbn sponsored by Forever," referencing her success with network marketing

South Africans flooded the comment section with admiration and inspiration, with many comparing the home tour to the iconic SABC lifestyle show Top Billing

A woman shared a short clip showing her luxurious kitchen. Images: @nqobile.phakathi.5

A Durban businesswoman has social media users reminiscing about Top Billing days after sharing a sneak peek into her gorgeous modern home. Content creator @nqobile.phakathi.5, who works as a business coach with network marketing company Forever Living, gave viewers a tour of her luxury property that's making waves online.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Inside the luxury home

The video showcases a sleek, modern kitchen that would make any home enthusiast envious. The space features a professional-grade seven-plate gas stove, elegant quartz countertops, and stylish grey wooden cupboards with glass finishes. The kitchen is also equipped with high-end appliances, including a three-door LG refrigerator with glass top doors and various Smeg products.

As the businesswoman moves through her immaculate kitchen, she opens her refrigerator to pour juice into a glass before grabbing a banana from a fruit basket displayed on the counter. With refreshments in hand, she then walks around the kitchen island to open large sliding doors that lead to an expansive balcony fitted with glass balustrades.

The most breathtaking aspect of the home is revealed when the camera pans to show the stunning view, an expanse of lush green trees and grass, indicating the property's exclusive location away from the city center. This setting is characteristic of luxury properties in the Durban area, particularly in upscale neighborhoods like Umhlanga, where similar homes can fetch prices ranging from R20 million to over R75 million.

In her caption, she humorously describes herself as a

"Real house wife of Dbn sponsored by Forever 😅," making a playful reference to the popular reality TV franchise while acknowledging that her success with Forever Living Products has helped fund her lavish lifestyle.

A woman shared a post showing what the inside of her home looks like, leaving many viewers wishing for Top Billing to come back. Images: @nqobile.phakathi.5

SA reactions

South Africans were thoroughly impressed by the stunning property, with many drawing parallels to the iconic lifestyle show Top Billing, which was known for showcasing luxury homes across the country:

@Vuyi Mhaga Mncedane applauded:

"The real one without drama. Sidenote: andikufuni tu kula toxic environment ye media love u so much for that sana."

@Nozipho Khuzwayo admired:

"Your life sisi is a true testimony of hard work and building others. That home is a dream home....those views are to die for🎊🎊🎊"

@Maki Mngadi suggested:

"Want to see on real housewives of Durban next season sister 😂😂😍"

@Ntsike Magwaza reminisced:

"Ababuyise iTop billing. This is Top Billing material."

@Nana Njo appreciated:

"I love the sponsored by Forever part. Well done sisi... you show us all it can be done."

@Nomsa Skhosana was motivated:

"The life I'm fighting for yoh! You inspire me to work hard🤗"

