A determined South African woman documented her impressive journey of transforming an empty RDP house shell into a beautiful family home through extensive renovations

The TikTok video shows the remarkable process from purchasing materials, repairing the roof, plastering, painting, tiling, and even crafting DIY furniture

Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulations, praising her dedication and the stunning transformation of what was once a basic government-subsidized house

One woman shared a video showing how she transformed an RDP home she bought.

A South African woman has inspired many after sharing her remarkable journey of renovating and transforming an old RDP house into a beautiful home. Content creator @avuyilesidloyi, who is also a YouTube personality, posted a TikTok video documenting the extensive renovation process from start to finish, showing how determination and hard work can transform even the most basic structure.

The video begins with footage of the house in its initial state, a bare shell with minimal finishing, resembling an empty, incomplete structure. The content creator then takes viewers through the renovation process, starting with a trip to the hardware store where she purchased essential materials including cement bags and other building supplies.

As the renovation progresses, we see workers repairing the roof, followed by the exterior being professionally plastered and painted. The interior transformation is equally impressive, with new tiling throughout and freshly painted walls complemented by installed kitchen cabinets.

What makes this renovation particularly special is the personal touch @avuyilesidloyi adds by doing some of the work herself. She's shown installing kitchen curtains and even cutting wood to craft custom furniture pieces. The video continues to reveal the gradual setup of various rooms – the master bedroom with a bed already in place, children's bedrooms being organized, and the lounge area coming together with a TV stand, television, and WiFi router.

In her caption, she acknowledges both the challenges and joys of the process:

"Making this house a home has been a challenging and yet an exciting journey. God did it! My parents held my hands throughout and I am very grateful for them."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The value of RDP renovations

RDP houses, which are part of South Africa's Reconstruction and Development Programme that provides housing for disadvantaged citizens, vary in construction costs across provinces. According to government data, the average cost ranges from R92,600 in Limpopo to R183,856 for a duplex in the Western Cape.

Home renovations in South Africa typically cost between R800 and R2,000 per square meter, with experts recommending an additional 20% budget for unexpected issues. A renovation like the one @avuyilesidloyi undertook could represent a significant investment, potentially adding substantial value to the property while creating a comfortable living space for her family.

A woman shared a clip showing her new home makeover.

SA reactions

South Africans were thoroughly impressed by the transformation, offering congratulations and words of encouragement:

@Elrico commented:

"Rome wasn't built in a day my friend... You're doing great, and the best part is team work is what makes the dream work."

@Zinzii gushed:

"Love this chomi😍😍🔥 So proud of you baby!"

@Asie_mdala celebrated:

"Ohw mntase😍😍congratulations🥰this is so beautiful ❤️"

@ulizzy inquired:

"Beautiful, where did you buy it?"

@SandyM🖤 praised:

"Avuuu🥹🥹 I'm super proud of you babe👏🏾👏🏾♥️"

@wouncyevelaunch approved:

"This is what we love to watch."

