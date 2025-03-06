A captivating video of Wynberg Boys' High School students performing an energetic war cry has gone viral, with South Africans admiring the infectious enthusiasm

The spirited performance features students jumping in unison while chanting lyrics about a hot lady named Felicia, punctuated by the catchy phrase "uyashisa"

Social media users responded with overwhelming positivity, celebrating the display as representing "a South Africa of our dreams" while others speculated about Felicia

A post on Wynberg Boys’ war cry has left SA feeling the vibe. Images: @pickandchooose

Source: Instagram

A video of Wynberg Boys' High School performing a vibrant war cry has captured the hearts of South Africans, showcasing the unity and spirit that the prestigious Cape Town school is known for.

Content creator @pickandchooose, who regularly posts fun dance and song videos, shared the clip featuring the all-boys school performing their energetic chant. In the video, students can be seen jumping in unison while enthusiastically delivering their war cry that includes the catchy phrase:

"Felicia uyashisa."

The performance begins with the lyrics,

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You talk a lot of nonsense with your mouth, things are going down, we go down to the south, there's a lady, her name Felicia. She so hot, uya shisa."

As the chant progresses, the students repeat the final words in perfect synchronization, their energy building as drums join in to amplify the already electric atmosphere.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

A tradition of excellence

Wynberg Boys' High School, established in 1841, has built a reputation for fostering comprehensive development through its four pillars of excellence: academics, sport, service, and culture. The school believes that the experience boys receive at school will determine the type of men that they are capable of becoming, focusing on providing a well-rounded education that serves as a foundation for students' future success.

The school's war cries have gained national attention before. In 2024, as MTN celebrated 30 years of empowering South Africans, Wynberg Boys' High School was called upon to create a powerful war cry to unite the nation ahead of the Springboks' clash with the All Blacks. The performance was so impactful that it earned the school a visit from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, marking a significant achievement for the institution.

Set on a 35-hectare campus beneath Table Mountain, the school boasts state-of-the-art facilities including modern classrooms, science laboratories, computer centers, and extensive sporting facilities. This rich environment contributes to the school's ability to nurture talent across various disciplines and foster the spirited culture evident in their war cries.

Wynberg Boys’ latest war cry clip has SA hyped: Images: @pickandchooose

Source: Instagram

South Africans celebrate unity in diversity

The video sparked enthusiastic reactions from South Africans who appreciated not only the energy of the performance but also the demonstration of unity across cultural lines:

@thembi911 expressed hope and pride:

"🔥❤️❤️ this is a South Africa of our dreams🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️🙌"

@donnamoloantoa humorously called out:

"Yhooo Felicia come forward girl😄"

@ntando_mabuya shared an aspiration:

"I really pray for good money so that my son can study in schools like this 🙏🏽😊😊"

@trrev_lyn333 noticed a particular highlight:

"Uncle teach in the green sweater vibing out for real 😂😂😂"

@michael_nco made a global connection:

"Trump must see this 🙌"

@just_a.l.e.x_ recognized musical potential:

"Someone sample this, totally a banger 🔥🔥🔥"

@swagga_southgawd86 wondered about the inspiration:

"Never met hot Felicia in 4 decades, who's this hottie, come out come out wherever you are cause uya shisa 🔥🔥🔥"

More school spirit stories

Briefly News previously reported on three brothers who attend Queen's College Boys' School in the Eastern Cape engaging in a fun war cry session.

previously reported on three brothers who attend Queen's College Boys' School in the Eastern Cape engaging in a fun war cry session. St David's Marist Inanda students kicked off 2025 with their traditional war cry practice, demonstrating unity and school spirit through a powerful synchronized performance.

Students from Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria, an all-girls school with approximately 1,200 students, showcased their unique war cry in a TikTok video shared by the Blue Bulls rugby team.

Source: Briefly News