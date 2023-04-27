A video on TikTok shows three brothers who attend Queen's College Boys' School in the Eastern Cape who were having a fun war cry session

In the clip, the young boy leads them into a TikTok viral chant made popular by Wynberg schoolboys

People could not stop raving about the children in the video as they assumed they all go to an amazing school

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A little boy who is from Queen's College Boys' School sang to his brothers, who were happy to take part. In the clip, there were doing a popular chant done by other school boys on the app.

Queen’s College Boys’ students who are brothers did TikTok viral chant, and people loved it. Image: @b_doks411

Source: TikTok

People were fascinated by the three schoolkids. The video of them singing together got thousands of likes.

3 brothers from Eastern Cape sing in their uniforms

A video by @b_doks411 on TikTok shows three brothers dressed in their Queen's College Boys' school uniform. The clip was a hit when the first one started a chant by Wynberg students that went TikTok viral. Watch the brothers below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi entertained by Queen's College Boys' School brothers

People love to see children have fun, and these three were a viral hit. People remarked that the fact all three were in the same school was a flex. Some also said they were convinced the trio goes to an expensive school. Queens College Boys; primary costs R29 000 per year, while highschool costs R39 000, according to the school's website.

avelamsomi6 commented:

"Kunuka schools fees esibizayo lana."

bulelwachiliza commented:

"The fact that bafunda eskoleni eyisisodwa nje."[ The go to one school]"

it's Zammyy commented:

"All I see is school feesmara his stance is sending me."

iviwembovane commented:

"Just thinking about the monthly fees."

Libo commented:

"The way he’s standing and holding that bowl is killing me,"

Mandi commented:

"More please. This is so cute."

justboitumelo

"Lol his posture ?"

"Bangene wena Van Wyk": White schoolboy sings isiZulu song, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that one of the biggest songs on TikTok, Paris, is also a hit with this kid. A video of him singing in isiZulu with his water polo teammates got lots of attention.

A video of white boys enjoying the banger made the rounds on social media. People loved seeing how the young kid passionately sang the isiZulu song.

A video on TikTok shared by @purdieking16 shows a young guy singing Paris. In the video, one of the water polo player's teammates asks, "Weet jy wat jy sing? [Do you know what you are singing?]" and the pupil shakes his head no. Another student in the clip also mouths the lyrics to himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News