A stirring video of St David's Marist Inanda students performing their first war cry practice of 2025 has captured the hearts of many South Africans.

The footage, shared by the school's TikTok page @inandaspirit, shows students filling balconies and courtyards as they participate in the school's traditional chant, complete with rhythmic drums and music.

Legacy of unity and excellence

The practice represents more than just school spirit at the institution, which has grown from its humble beginnings in post-revolution France to becoming one of Johannesburg's premier educational establishments.

Founded by Father Marcellin Champagnat, the school now serves 1,300 pupils across its Junior Preparatory, Preparatory, and High School divisions.

South Africa celebrates school spirit

The synchronized performance, featuring students from various grades, shows the school's commitment to fostering unity and pride among its learners.

Social media reacts

@masegom_ reflected:

"I'm not having a child until I can afford these type of schools yoh🤞🏿😭😅"

@Ngcebo24_ prayed:

"God please protect this beautiful country called South Africa, maybe it is meant to show the rest of the world what forgiveness means 🙏"

@Nozuko shared:

"Money does not matter here what talks is love and unity ♥️♥️♥️God bless you boys ✌️"

@Thandi expressed:

"God's intention when He created us and nothing else. Proud South African 🥰🥰🥰"

@Mike83 observed:

"I think this is the generation that understands humans are the same 🤞"

