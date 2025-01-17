A single father's life changed dramatically after winning the R38,517,450 Lotto jackpot from draw number 2505 on January 8, with plans to invest in property and education

The winner, who discovered his fortune while checking numbers online, immediately shared the news with his teenage child before taking a moment to process the life-changing event

South Africans have flooded social media with messages of support and humour, with many celebrating the winner's practical approach to managing his newfound wealth

TimesLive recently shared a story about a lucky single dad who won the lotto recently. He bagged over 38 million rands. Images: Mikroman6 and Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

A single father's life took an extraordinary turn when he won over R38 million in the National Lottery, prompting him to make levelheaded plans for his future. The winner of draw number 2505, held on January 8, learned about his fortune while browsing the internet.

View the post here.

The fortunate winner immediately shared the exciting news with his teenage child before taking a calming bath. His practical plans include purchasing a house, enrolling in a business course, and securing investments for his family's future.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed joy at the winner's good fortune, noting his deserving nature and the opportunities that lay ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man won the National Lotto draw recently and bagged over 38 million rands. SA reacted with many giving advice. Images: Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

Continuing the journey

Despite his newfound wealth, the winner has decided to continue working while pursuing his business qualification, showing his commitment to personal growth and financial responsibility.

The National Lottery, which costs R5 per board and draws every Wednesday and Saturday, offers tax-free winnings that are typically paid within 72 hours of validation.

TimeLive recently shared a story about a lucky single dad who won the lotto recently. He bagged over 38 million rands. Images: Capelle.r

Source: Getty Images

Social media users share their thoughts

@Ernest O-cool Serage joked:

"Soon you won't be single."

@Ralf Tilter commented:

"National lottery is so creative with these stories."

@Bevin Lucia Maja shared:

"I just love it when people's lives get easier. It makes me happy 😊😊😊"

@Craig Matwa advised:

"Investment, that's the way to go and please don't blow it."

@Tumie Mashiane quipped:

"Where does he stay? I just want to go there and congratulate him and give him something🤣😭"

@Sikelelwa Ndabezimbi celebrated:

"I so wish to be him right now Congratulations to you sir🎉🎉👏"

@Thomas Dzingirai questioned:

"Yoo business when you already have millions how do other people think."

@Lesego Lsg joked:

"It seems me and msholozi can't get those numbers right."

Other lotto stories in the news

Briefly News recently reported on a local teacher who joined the millionaire's club after winning R43 million in the lottery, highlighting 2024's biggest lottery winners and their inspiring stories.

recently reported on a local teacher who joined the millionaire's club after winning R43 million in the lottery, highlighting 2024's biggest lottery winners and their inspiring stories. A woman's lottery prank on her husband went viral after she led him to believe they'd won big, only to reveal a R5 prize.

The first major lottery winner of 2025 claimed over R1.5 million, sparking hope among South Africans for future jackpots.

Source: Briefly News