“You Won’t Be Single for Long”: Single Dad Bags R38m in Lotto, Plans on Buying a House, SA Reacts
- A single father's life changed dramatically after winning the R38,517,450 Lotto jackpot from draw number 2505 on January 8, with plans to invest in property and education
- The winner, who discovered his fortune while checking numbers online, immediately shared the news with his teenage child before taking a moment to process the life-changing event
- South Africans have flooded social media with messages of support and humour, with many celebrating the winner's practical approach to managing his newfound wealth
A single father's life took an extraordinary turn when he won over R38 million in the National Lottery, prompting him to make levelheaded plans for his future. The winner of draw number 2505, held on January 8, learned about his fortune while browsing the internet.
The fortunate winner immediately shared the exciting news with his teenage child before taking a calming bath. His practical plans include purchasing a house, enrolling in a business course, and securing investments for his family's future.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed joy at the winner's good fortune, noting his deserving nature and the opportunities that lay ahead.
Continuing the journey
Despite his newfound wealth, the winner has decided to continue working while pursuing his business qualification, showing his commitment to personal growth and financial responsibility.
The National Lottery, which costs R5 per board and draws every Wednesday and Saturday, offers tax-free winnings that are typically paid within 72 hours of validation.
Social media users share their thoughts
@Ernest O-cool Serage joked:
"Soon you won't be single."
@Ralf Tilter commented:
"National lottery is so creative with these stories."
@Bevin Lucia Maja shared:
"I just love it when people's lives get easier. It makes me happy 😊😊😊"
@Craig Matwa advised:
"Investment, that's the way to go and please don't blow it."
@Tumie Mashiane quipped:
"Where does he stay? I just want to go there and congratulate him and give him something🤣😭"
@Sikelelwa Ndabezimbi celebrated:
"I so wish to be him right now Congratulations to you sir🎉🎉👏"
@Thomas Dzingirai questioned:
"Yoo business when you already have millions how do other people think."
@Lesego Lsg joked:
"It seems me and msholozi can't get those numbers right."
