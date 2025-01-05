Global site navigation

1st Lotto Huge Winner of 2025 Bags Over R1.5M, SA Hopeful for Future Jackpot
People

1st Lotto Huge Winner of 2025 Bags Over R1.5M, SA Hopeful for Future Jackpot

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • One person in South Africa played the Lotto and came out as a winner after taking a chance at the beginning of the year
  • National Lottery operator Ithuba released the results of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, which summed up to millions 
  • Online users shared their reactions to seeing the winning numbers and how much one lucky person got 

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A lottery participant has no regrets after submitting their numbers for the 4 January 2025 Lotto draw. The latest player to win is one of the first to become a millionaire in the New Year. 

Lotto winner starts 2025 with R2M
A lotto player became a millionaire in 2025 and South Africans congratulated the winner. Image: Flavio Coelho / ljubaphoto
Source: Getty Images

Ithuba shared the announcement of the winner on X, garnering some attention. People commented on the post announcing that someone was officially a millionaire, and people were in awe. 

Lotto winner bags millions 

According to Ithuba, only one person won the latest Lotto Plus jackpot, worth more than R2 million. The lotto player matched six numbers to win the big sum of money. See a table of the winnings below. 

Read also

From hero to zero: Man blows through R17.4m and 4 other people who went from millionaires to broke

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lotto winning numbersWinnersAmount won
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 07, 20, 26, 29, 38, bonus ball 391 with six number matchesR 2 093 628.50
Lottos Plus 2: 11, 15, 26, 31, 37, 39, bonus ball 062 with 5 number matches and bonus ballR84 445.40

SA applauds lotto winner 

Many people congratulated the winner on the massive win. Some netizens hoped they would be in the same situation one day, too. Read the comments below:

@thabomadie demanded:

"These winners must be made public."

@miss_wanir manifested:

"I'm winning the jackpot this year."

@Phut454118 said:

"12 grapes come through for me."

@maboyapits18369 cheered:

"Congratulations."

4 other millionaire lotto winners 

Read also

Lottery winnings: Teacher bags R43 million and 4 other 2024 biggest lotto winners

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot: