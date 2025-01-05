One person in South Africa played the Lotto and came out as a winner after taking a chance at the beginning of the year

National Lottery operator Ithuba released the results of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, which summed up to millions

Online users shared their reactions to seeing the winning numbers and how much one lucky person got

A lottery participant has no regrets after submitting their numbers for the 4 January 2025 Lotto draw. The latest player to win is one of the first to become a millionaire in the New Year.

A lotto player became a millionaire in 2025 and South Africans congratulated the winner. Image: Flavio Coelho / ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

Ithuba shared the announcement of the winner on X, garnering some attention. People commented on the post announcing that someone was officially a millionaire, and people were in awe.

Lotto winner bags millions

According to Ithuba, only one person won the latest Lotto Plus jackpot, worth more than R2 million. The lotto player matched six numbers to win the big sum of money. See a table of the winnings below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lotto winning numbers Winners Amount won Lotto Plus 1: 02, 07, 20, 26, 29, 38, bonus ball 39 1 with six number matches R 2 093 628.50 Lottos Plus 2: 11, 15, 26, 31, 37, 39, bonus ball 06 2 with 5 number matches and bonus ball R84 445.40

SA applauds lotto winner

Many people congratulated the winner on the massive win. Some netizens hoped they would be in the same situation one day, too. Read the comments below:

@thabomadie demanded:

"These winners must be made public."

@miss_wanir manifested:

"I'm winning the jackpot this year."

@Phut454118 said:

"12 grapes come through for me."

@maboyapits18369 cheered:

"Congratulations."

4 other millionaire lotto winners

Source: Briefly News