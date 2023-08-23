A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow, Johannesburg has won the lottery jackpot for the second time

A lucky 20-year-old from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, has won the lottery jackpot for the second time.

Man wins whopping R22,463,200.90 in the national lottery

The young man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won R22.5 million in the Ithuba National Lottery August 19, 2023 draw. He had previously won R11,000 playing Lotto.

The player wagered just R40 and selected his own set of 6 lucky numbers.

According to Ithuba, when asked about their reaction to hitting the jackpot, the triumphant winner shared that he always believed he could win the jackpot, and that persistence truly pays off.

With the substantial prize money, the young winner is eager to channel their newfound wealth into wise investments, particularly in property. Financial planning for the future has taken centre stage, and this victory has set the stage for a brighter, more secure tomorrow.

Lucky lotto winner shares his game plan to bagging millions

Intriguingly, the winner revealed his winning strategy: He consistently played the same numbers each time, and undeniably it paid off most spectacularly.

Charmaine Mabuza, the Chief Executive Officer of Ithuba, extended her warm congratulations to the lucky winner, stating:

"We are overjoyed to witness yet another life-changing moment created through the National Lottery. This success story underscores the life-enhancing impact the National Lottery can have.

"We wish the winner all the best as they embark on this new chapter, and we look forward to supporting their dreams and aspirations."

