Three South African businessmen, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer and Nathan Kirsh, are among the richest people in the world

These businessmen have made their fortunes in a variety of industries, including luxury goods, diamonds, and cash and carry

Their success is a testament to their business acumen and their ability to adapt to changing markets

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Money makes the world go round and three South African businessmen have mastered the way to make this philosophy work for them.

Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, and Nathan Kirsh are among the richest people in the world. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Reportage by Getty Images/David Cannon/Getty Images/Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

People are naturally curious about the world around them, and this includes the financial status of others. Knowing who the wealthiest people in the world are can give people a sense of perspective on their own financial situation or provide a sense of inspiration for the success of the wealthiest people in the world.

Briefly News takes a look at three of Mzansi's most richest people with net worths ranking in the high billions according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of 21 August.

1. Johann Rupert

Johann Peter Rupert is a South African billionaire businessman, who is the eldest son of business tycoon Anton Rupert and his wife Huberte. He is the chairman of the Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont and the South Africa-based company Remgro. He has a has a net worth of $11.9 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

2. Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicholas F. Oppenheimer is a South African billionaire businessman. He was formerly the chairman of De Beers diamond mining company and of its subsidiary, the Diamond Trading Company, and former deputy chairman of Anglo American. He is the third richest man in Africa. He has a net worth of $8.98 billion.

3. Nathan Kirsh

Nathan "Natie" Kirsh is a South African-born, Swazi billionaire businessman. He heads the Kirsh Group, which holds a majority stake in New York state cash and carry operation Jetro Holdings, owner of Restaurant Depot and Jetro Cash & Carry.

Man curses lottery after blowing R146 million jackpot on mansions, bikes and luxury cars

In another story, Briefly News reported that when Lee Ryan won a whopping £6.5million (R146 million) from the National Lottery in 1995, many concluded that poverty would never be his portion again, forever.

How wrong were they? Lee was broke again within just five years, penniless but homeless and living on the streets.

According to Wales Online, the family man splashed his windfall on a mansion with a pool, two Ducati superbikes, an aircraft, and several fancy cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News