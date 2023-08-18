National Lottery Ithuba has made an announcement about an unclaimed winning Lotto Plus 1 jackpot ticket worth R32.7 million

According to the national lottery, the winning ticket was bought for R40 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Some people are sceptical about the win, believing that it is a marketing strategy by the National Lottery Ithuba

The National Lottery Ithuba has made an urgent call to residents and lottery players in and around Stellenbosch to check their tickets as someone has reportedly won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw.

Some people are not so convinced that an unclaimed R32 million Lotto jackpot ticket is real. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Lucky lottery winner in Stellenbosch purchased a winning ticket for R40

The winning ticket, which cost R40, was bought at a store in Stellenbosch, and is said to be worth R32,785,982.10, IOL reports.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the lucky winner, saying that dreams do come true and that Ithuba is dedicated to creating opportunities that change lives.

South Africans not so convinced that R32 million ticket is real

Although this should come as exciting news, judging by many comments from netizens on social media, many people are not convinced that it is true.

Several people responded with banter while others shared claims that the entire announcement was just a marketing strategy by National Lottery Ithuba to entice people.

Check out some of the comments below:

Mphosty Gifty Malete replied:

"There's no winner here, that's a marketing strategy ✋."

Ayanda Dishi wrote:

"I think on my way home I went via Stellenboscg. Ooh mnxm it was the one in East London not Western Cape."

Nhlanhla Ka Bhebhe commented:

"Whatever, marketing so that people can play Lotto."

Dee Gee Davinci responded:

"I have it under my pillow ."

Flabba Nacho Zenza said:

"It's me thanks God."

Manwadu Mpharalala replied:

"No more."

Motheo Motaung replied:

"Yoh, I would perish."

