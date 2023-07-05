One person's life was changed after taking a chance and playing the Lotto which paid off in a major way

The gent who was pursuing a higher education made headlines with his lotto entry on the Capitec Bank app and proved to be fruitful.

Online users reacted to the Twitter announcement by the national lottery, and many were envious

A man who was still in varsity became a multimillionaire wealthy overnight. The guy had luck on his side when he chose to spend money on a lottery draw.

A Limpopo student won big on a Lotto jackpot that was well over R60 million. Image: RapidEye/askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

The post by the national South African lottery announcing his win got lots of attention. Many people were curious about the winner, and the announcement got over 193,000 views.

Lotto winner's life changes after using Capitec Banking app

A man from Limpopo will finally be able to have holidays and possibly his first trip overseas, according to Sunday World. The lucky guy was kept anonymous, but the iThuba Powerball operator details that he used a ticket from the Capitec banking app and matched all the winning numbers for the quick pick option.

See the tweet announcing the big win below:

South Africans discuss huge lotto prize in Ithuba National Lottery Twitter post

People are fascinated by overnight millionaires. Netizens wanted to know exactly how he won, hoping that they could be next. Read people's comments below:

@BlessingMaphum3 realised:

"Most big jackpot are always won through banking app."

@sakeus_kambonde declared

"Time to open up a Capitec account."

@KenzarMafia wrote:

"We are waiting for him at 'I Blew It.'"

@Hunadi___ noticed:

"They are always winning through the Nedbank/Capitec APP."

@AmandaMakade said:

"Sabawel let me go play on my money app."

Dashiqi hoped:

"Capitec App, I stand a chance."

