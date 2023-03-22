Several Lotto winners in South Africa have shared their plans for their newfound wealth, including investing in education, travelling and buying cars and houses

The biggest winner of the PowerBall Jackpot prize this year was a Johannesburg player who won R75 million

IThuba, the South African National Lottery operator, congratulated this month's winners and encouraged them to claim their winnings promptly

Several Lotto winners revealed their plans for their newfound wealth, including investing in education, travelling and buying cars and houses. One lucky player in Johannesburg won R75 million in the PowerBall Guaranteed Jackpot draw, making them the biggest winner of the PowerBall prize this year. According to IThuba, the player purchased the winning ticket in Fourways.

Gqeberha Pensioner wins big in Powerball Plus

A pensioner in his seventies from Gqeberha won R23 million in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot just a week after winning R7 000. While watching TV at home, he discovered his winnings and immediately thought about his family's future.

He claimed his winnings the next day and said:

"I am very excited and blessed that I can now leave something behind for my children and grandchildren. My family would not struggle. They will have good lives long after I've gone, with now this being their legacy."

The man said he predicted the winning numbers using birthdays or selected them via quick-pick.

Cape Town surveyor walks away with R11 million in lottery winnings

According to Timeslive, a retired surveyor from Cape Town won R11 million and planned to spend his money travelling the world and flying first class. He purchased his ticket from OK Mini Mark Saldanha. Meanwhile, a player from Bloemfontein in the Free State became the highest daily winner of 2023 with R524 000 for the Daily Lotto Jackpot, although they have yet to claim their ticket.

Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of IThuba, congratulated this month's winners and said Jackpot players had won R371 million since January. Mabuza encouraged all winners to claim their winnings promptly.

Johannesburg businessman wins R60 mil PowerBall Plus Lotto

In other big-win lottery stories. Briefly News reported on a lucky person who won the PowerBall Plus draw. The jackpot winner is R60 million richer and is reportedly a businessman from Joburg. He said he has been playing the lotto since he was 18 and sensed that he would become victorious one day.

“When I received the call, I thought it was one of the telemarketers. The person I spoke to informed me that I had won. They gave me a reference number and told me what documents I needed to take to Ithuba. I was in disbelief but remained calm and didn’t panic."

