Sophie Ndaba's ex-husband Max Lichaba has decided to become a pastor and parted ways with his restaurant business

The chesa nyama businessman went public with his decision on Saturday and revealed where he'll be ministering

SA social media users said he made a wise decision because the church business is more lucrative

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sophie Ndaba's ex-husband Max Lichaba will pursue his calling in ministry. Image: @sophiendaba and @242store

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba's former spouse Max Lichaba has resigned as the MD of Kwa Lichaba Lounge to follow his pastoral calling.

The businessman informed TimesLIVE in a statement that he is leaving the popular chesa nyama franchise and brand to focus on becoming a pastor.

The Lichaba family will be overseeing the business while Max embarks on his pastoral journey at the Nation Hope Ministries in the East Rand, Johannesburg.

"I will not have shares in the business and I’m parting ways with the brand. I have left it to the family to run. It remains a family legacy regardless of my involvement as the business employs more than 30 family members. They are trained and capable of running it in my absence."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Max reportedly became aware of his calling when he was 12 years old and got ordained at age 22. He added that he is cutting ties with the business because the scriptures say a person cannot serve two masters.

Reactions to Max Lichaba's departure from business

Thembinkosi Taba posted:

"Some people are born lucky to have choices while most South Africans badontsa nge last gear."

Daile Charmaine mentioned:

"Churches are more profitable than running kwa Lichaba. Good move with that Lichaba ministries business move."

Jean Bosco Niyongabo wrote:

"There is no better business than becoming a pastor on the stupid planet, people pay every day! It's even better than owning SuperBets."

Shepherd BizNaro Moalusi added:

"Nowadays churches are a booming business, He's gonna make lots of moola by jus saying "Fire fire fire."

Nokuphila Masibi stated:

"Very clever fill the gap left by Bushiri. Millions will be flooding in the bank."

Free State pastor vibes to Ntate Stunna’s ‘Stimela’ with church, Mzansi suspects he is TikTok creator

Briefly News reported that a pastor went viral on TikTok for unconventionally praising the Lord. The man's church congregation was delighted when they heard the music they could groove to by Ntate Stunna.

Online peeps loved seeing how much people loved to dance as they heard Stimela play.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News