A fortunate man from Johannesburg became R60 million richer after his lucky lotto numbers were drawn

The South African Lottery posted the great news on its Twitter page and said people must keep taking their chances

Salty citizens who didn't win said the lottery is a scam because only well-off people from Joburg seem to win

A man from Johannesburg claimed R60 million Powerball Plus Lotto winnings. Image: @sa_lottery/Twitter and Stock Photo/Getty

The South African lottery has just announced that a lucky person has won the PowerBall Plus draw.

The jackpot winner is R60 million richer and is reportedly a businessman from Joburg. He said he has been playing the lotto since he was 18 years and sensed that one day he would become victorious.

It is reported that FNB called the winner at his workplace and told him to head to the Ithuba offices to process the prize money, reported TimesLIVE.

“When I received the call, I thought it was one of the telemarketers. The person I spoke to informed me that I had won. They gave me a reference number and told me what documents I needed to take to Ithuba. I was in disbelief but remained calm and didn’t panic."

The businessman employs 25 people and plans on using some of his winnings to grow his company.

Facebook users complain about another Johannesburg man winning the PowerBall Plus

Bongani Mgubela asked:

"But why doesn't the money come to us, the poorest of the poor?"

Preston Kiyumbi mentioned:

"I have never seen nor heard anyone claim to have won it. Poor people play the game all the time. How come they don't win?"

Jo-Jo Kganya Bouwer commented:

"I never heard you say a person who lives in rural areas won the lotto or PowerBall it's always someone from big cities."

Nkululeko Shabangu stated:

"The fact that he's a businessman makes me cry."

Vusi Carter posted:

"Since the lotto started, the majority of winners are from Johannesburg. I really believe now that there is something going on at the headquarters."

