A woman exposed the corruption that is happening at the University of Venda on her Twitter page

She posted texts of her conversation with an employee from the institution who asked her to pay R 3 500 if she wanted to get admitted

The woman's Twitter thread went viral and Mzansi was appalled by the extensive corruption in the country

A young woman @mihlali_Qotoyi1 who was keen to study at the University of Venda got the shock of her life when an employee from the tertiary institution WhatsApped her.

The man said he could help with approving her application to study PGCE if she paid an R 3 500 bribe. She tweeted:

"Not me applying to the university of Venda only to receive these texts, I am shocked and disgusted by the corruption in this country."

She went on to post a thread of screenshots telling the man that she does not have the money to pay the bribe while he tried to negotiate with her.

Mzansi people react to the corruption at the tertiary institution

The tweets were seen by more than 580k people and many said the corruption in the country is getting out of hand.

Some people urged her to study elsewhere even if she gets admitted for her safety.

@KgadTumi_Tshego said:

"So it shows that people are not fair with our applications because they are pushing people who don't even qualify but have money to pay."

@Collinslesufi asked:

"Did you share this with the University?"

@wgodfrey32 mentioned

"From the conversations, I can deduce that you were willing to pay if you had money."

@MaKoopano asked:

"Would you still go if admitted? Your safety ntombi, but thank you for exposing them.❤️"

@zetbaleka stated:

"Yho sisi, even if you get admitted, don't go. I don’t think it will be safe for you."

@Buhle_Mahlangu1 added:

"So basically there's corruption everywhere in this country."

@Pauls32764008

"Apparently, that’s what happens at UJ as well."

