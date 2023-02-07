Lady Du has revealed that she's using her social media account with millions of followers to promote small businesses

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker shared that her Facebook page has over 2 million followers but she was promoting small businesses for free

Peeps took to the Amapiano singer's comment section and praised her for helping small business owners especially because it costs an arm and a leg to ask social media influencers to promote one's business

Lady Du is doing her bit to help Mzansi entrepreneurs and other people who own small businesses. While other celebs charge a fee to promote small businesses on their timelines, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker is doing it for free.

Lady Du shared that she's using social media to promote small businesses for free. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The singer, who also has a couple of businesses of her own, took to Twitter to announce that those who want her to post their businesses should hit her up on her Facebook account. The stunner said:

"I’m using my Facebook account to promote people’s businesses. It’s sooo dope to see how many people come back and say they got sales, each one help one."

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's initiative

Scores of people took to the Amapiano artist's comment section on the micro-blogging app to also ask her to promote their businesses. Some praised Lady Du for looking out for people who cannot afford to pay influencers and celebs for promos.

@MartinN201503 said:

"I can't believe it only took KO 24 seconds to make a Lady Du right."

@Akiem____ wrote:

"God bless you furthermore."

@EvansMathibe commented:

"Bless you for what you are doing."

@planetsoil said:

"You won my heart long before this tweet big up."

@Aubrey_Senyolo commented:

"You have a good heart. God bless you more."

@MmatlouLebogang wrote:

"That's awesome."

@kgopotso_africa added:

"Doing what a lady should du."

