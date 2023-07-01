The public protector's investigation revealed that a man claiming to have won the R42m lottery failed to provide the original ticket

The man lodged a complaint with the public protector in 2018, alleging that he was not given the jackpot prize

South African citizens voiced their opinions on the man's debacle with the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on social media

PRETORIA - The public protector's investigation into a complaint filed by Alex Magagula against the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) discovered that a man who declared himself as the winner of a R42m lottery jackpot was unable to produce the original ticket, preventing Ithuba from verifying the numbers he played.

Public protector investigates Alex Magagula's alleged Lotto jackpot win

The investigation also revealed that the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) had failed to address Magagula's complaint.

According to TimesLIVE, in 2018, Alex Magagula filed a complaint with the public protector, claiming he had won the Lotto.

However, he did not receive the full prize money and reported the issue to the NLC (National Lotteries Commission).

Alex Magagula speaks out about his unpaid lotto winnings

Despite his efforts, Magagula received no satisfactory response. He alleged conflicting explanations from different NLC employees. Magagula stated that he purchased a winning Lotto ticket and attempted to redeem it on September 9, 2016, at a retailer in Gezina, Pretoria.

The Lotto machine malfunctioned while reading the ticket, according to his statement. He claimed that he subsequently visited another terminal at the Sinoville post office the following day and received a payment of R37, despite the winning ticket being worth R42m.

South Africans weigh in on the Lotto player's claims

Surprise Dimakatso Maake said:

"Ithuba is always telling us stories they know that no one wins the jackpot."

Maseko Mahlatse asked:

"So if he couldn’t provide his ticket how did you know he won?"

Lerato Rampone commented:

Aowa! Maar na tseya di chance ka nnete. How could he say he won and fail to produce the ticket did he think they just going to take his word?"

Lebza Cape wrote:

"How did he know that he won, send him to Wiskoppies for mental evaluation. His upstairs might not be in order."

Mongezi Monk Mafokosi

"Thatha maChance, Thatha maMillions."

