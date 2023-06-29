Prince Kaybee has rejected Cassper Nyovest's offer to get him in the boxing ring.

He has however placed a counteroffer of R2.5 million to get him out of the house to fight the Phuma Kim hitmaker

The rivals' long-standing beef has pushed Tweeps to instigate a round of fists between the two stars

Prince Kaybee has responded to Cassper Nyovest's R500 000 invitation to join him in a boxing ring but at a higher price.

No beef to settle

The Charlotte hitmaker was addressing his beef with Cassper during an interview with PopCast Radio Podcast when he cleared the air that he wasn't rejecting the match, but the price is just not right, sahiphopmag reported.

He said the rivalry between him and Cass wasn't that deep, and it was just innocent fun between the musicians. He was sure to add that should the boxing match be serious, then the terms of the game should show seriousness:

"I dont think that’s how to deal with it, but if there was a good number I would get into the ring,”

“For me to get out of my house, R2.5 million is fine.”

See the podcast below:

This is what social media had to say about the expensive condition:

@Sir_elleassgeh laughed:

"Even his music doesn't make that much but he wants to make that in one night, LOL."

@mphotomlee was bored:

"And why is KayBee wanting so much money that is not even his net worthKe bo greedy"

@Ipendulwe was confused:

"Didn't he say he would fight Cassper for free?"

@NdivhuwoMM shared the same confusion:

"Lol is this not for fun n settling a score? Now sounds like a money scheme."

@Sphoza_01 laughed:

"Demanding an unreasonable amount so the match doesn't happen. Lol."

@matlouklaas is betting on Kaybee:

"Cassper thinks he can knock Prince Mara?"

Nyovest remains the defending champion

Mr Fill Up has stepped in the ring three times before. The first match was against where he beat Slik Talk TKO. The second match birthed a prestigious event, the Celeb City boxing match, where he lost to singer Naak Musiq.

He geared up for the Celeb City 2 with rapper Priddy Ugly and claimed victory within two minutes of the first round. He challenged his long-standing rival AKA to the ring and has been asking Naak for a rematch.

A willing opponent steps forward

Meanwhile, in more entertainment Briefly News, singer Big Zulu has asked Cass to set a date for their match.

Netizens were worried that the Imali Eningi hitmaker will not be able to take on Nyovest in the ring:

