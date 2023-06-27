Allegations have been made ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula borrowed R3 million from an ex- lottery execs wife

Affidavits claim that Mbalula borrowed the money to buy a multi-million rand luxury house in Bryanston, Johannesburg

The Mbalulua has denied ever seeking a loan, the R3 million was linked to money syphoned from the National Lotteries Commission

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - A property dispute is dragging on African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's name through the mud.

A former lottery execs wife has claimed that Fikile Mbalula asked for a R3 million loan to buy a house in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

The brother and wife of the former chief operating officer of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) have claimed that Mbalula borrowed R3 million to purchase a luxury house in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

This was revealed in affidavits filed by the pair to get the preservation orders on three properties lifted.

According to The Citizen, a paper trail indicates that the money to purchase the house came from Lottery grant money.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ex-lottery COO resigns under shroud of money laundering allegations

Ex-NLC COO Philemon Letwaba resigned after he was accused of money laundering and abusing his position to enrich himself and his family.

According to his wife, Rebotile Malomane, the R3 million was loaned to Mbalula when he was still the sports minister through her company, Ironbridge Travelling Agency and Events.

Molemane claimed that Mbalula was short in cash to fulfil the R5.6 million offer on the house and approached her to help him buy the home.

Upbrand Properties allegedly buy Bryanston house on behalf of Fikile Mbalula

While Mbalula didn't end up purchasing the property, it was bought by Upbrand Properties, which is linked to widespread lottery corruption and the Ledwaba brothers.

The alleged verbal agreement was that Upbrand would retain ownership of the property until the R3 million loan was paid back. It is alleged that Mbalula never paid back the loan, GroundUp reported.

Evidence from the National Prosecuting Authority Assets Forfeiture Unit confirmed that the Bryanston property was bought with money syphoned from lottery grants.

The affidavits claim that Mbalula moved into the Bryanston property with his family briefly.

Mbalula has denied that he ever approached Malomane for a loan or that he ever resided in the million-rand Bryanston home.

South African are taken aback by Fikile Mbalula'a alleged links to syphoned lottery grand funds

Below are some comments:

@tofa_okies said:

"This is bloody interesting, where is the Hawks when we need them."

@DanielTkgaphola asked:

"Don't these ministers save money to buy houses? Zizi Kodwa and now Fikile Mbalula is borrowing money from Lotto. The whole SG."

@tshivhelevhele questioned:

"What's with these people and 'loans' mara."

@Mamo83223351 commented:

"We need a commission of inquiry about the new state capture."

@Pa_Ro_dy criticised:

"They earn so much, yet it's never enough."

@skinkl suggested:

"At this rate, the government should just cancel the lotto. It's obvious that the gambling service provider is a feeding trough for some people."

Fikile Mbalula assured President Ramaphosa would step down if Phala Phala investigations bring damning findings

In another story, Briefly News reported that African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made big promises regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mbalula assured President Ramaphosa would relinquish power if the Phala Phala investigations against him resulted in damning findings against the president.

Mbalula was speaking at a press conference at Luthuli House on Thursday, 22 June, when he made the assurances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News