Four ex-court officials in Gqerberha have been convicted for stealing almost R100 000 for the bail system

The men who were responsible for processing bail payments siphoned them into their accounts instead of capturing them in the accounting system

The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court will sentence the former officials in July

GQEBERHA - A Gqerberha court is dolling out justice to four former court officials who got caught siphoning money from the South African bail system.

A Gqeberha court has convicted four former court officials of stealing thousands from the bail system. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The men, Mzikazi Mahlalasa, Letitia Mack, Yonela Nstaluba and Nomathandazo Takayi, were convicted for manipulating the bail system in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 21 June.

The five men stole R92 800 by transferring bail payments to their personal bank accounts. There was a fifth accused, but Nondumiso Waxa died in March 2019, IOL reported.

Hawks detail how 4 former Gqeberha court officials siphoned R92k

The thefts date back to 2009 and 2010 when the men worked for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's criminal section.

According to the Hawks, they were responsible for receiving bail payments, issuing receipts, capturing payments and attaching duplicate receipts to charge sheets.

While the accused issued bail receipts, they never captured transactions on the accounting system and siphoned them into their accounts, TimesLIVE reported.

The four former court officials will be sentenced for their crimes on 26 July.

South Africans outraged by former court officials' crimes

Below are some comments:

Greg Schaffers said:

"It just goes on and on and on."

Zee Ndlovana asked:

"SA is a mess. How could you do that?"

Makgorometxa Rakobela criticised:

"Zuma has set distasteful precedence."

Ngoachipa Lesetja added:

"Results of hiring behind closed doors."

Nakedi Morule slammed:

"Nothing in SA gets past fraudsters."

Inathi Jidenna Zikode commented:

"Blame your current leadership they are selfish thieves and so useless."

