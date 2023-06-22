Fikile Mbalula claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa would step down if the Phala Phala report findings don't go his way

Mbalula said that if Ramaphosa were to relinquish power, the ANC had plenty of alternatives to fill his shoes

Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya said the investigation into the Phala Phala game farm theft is almost complete

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made big promises regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC SG Fikile Mabalula claims President Cyril Ramaphosa will set down if the Phala Phala investigations release adverse findings. Image: David Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula assured President Ramaphosa would relinquish power if the Phala Phala investigations against him result in damning findings against the president.

Mbalula was speaking at a press conference at Luthuli House on Thursday, 22 June, when he made the assurances.

Mbaula says ANC has alternatives if Ramaphosa steps down

The ANC SG added that the party would not run out of alternatives to represent the governing party in the 2024 election If President Ramaphosa were to step down, IOL reported.

Mbalula said:

“Ramaphosa has never clung to power. He has never had difficulties, even of exploring that particular decision if anything of that sort comes up. But he has said he is innocent and nothing wrong has actually happened in terms of Phala Phala."

Hawks boss says Phala Phala investigation almost complete

Hawks' head Godfrey Lebeya revealed that the investigation into the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm is almost complete, City Press reported.

Lebeya said:

"We have said in the past that 126 statements were obtained. Currently, we have no less than 128 statements that we have obtained. The National Prosecuting Authority is assessing the case."

South Africans aren't buying Mbalula's claims about Cyril Ramaphosa

Below are some comments:

@bhadelaLo_zola said:

"He's lying, another reason to keep him will be found & he'll deny that."

@GenduToit claimed:

"Easy to say that when you already know the outcome."

@CyberDelcapone speculated:

"I doubt any adverse findings will be made. His handlers privately donated R43.3m to NPA."

@errolbsk added:

"Mbaks can't guarantee that he is just the SG. The NEC will determine the way forward."

Zolile Mthunjwa insisted:

"He must go with immediate effect, this country would be a better place without Ramaphosa."

John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa is a “political swindler” who fooled the country

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisn accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of tricking the country into believing he is a competent leader.

Steenhuisen launched his scathing attack on Ramaphosa during his Presidential Burget Vote on Wednesday, 31 May.

Steenhuisen accused the president of being a "political swindler" and deceitful because he has not been able to fulfil the promises he made in his "new dawn" and "Thuma mina" speeches, reports TimesLIVE.

