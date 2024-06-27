One American lady who won the lotto shared how she plans to spend her millions

The woman chose to take a lump sum of her money, which will be paid to her over a period of 30 years

She revealed in a statement that she purchased her winning ticket at Price Chopper 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield

A lottery winner who won millions of dollars from a $20 ticket disclosed how she plans to spend her money.

A woman won a lottery worth millions of rands and shared how she plans to spend it. Image: Flavio Coelho and Westend61

Car dealership worker wins millions of rands in lotto, plans on buying a car from her old job

An American woman named Kathy Burgess was a lucky winner, winning the top prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" on June 18. According to The Mirror US, the store where she purchased the winning ticket, Market 32, located at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield, is scheduled to earn a bonus of $50,000.

The publication stated that instead of Kathy receiving the full $5 million which is about (R91 million) in 30 years of progressive annuity payments, the mother chose to take a smaller lump sum payout of $3.25 million (R64 million). Kathy shared that she plans to purchase a car from the dealership where she works and use her newly acquired wealth to support her children.

In the statement seen by the publication mentioned above, Kathy said the following:

"She said she plans on purchasing a new car from the dealership where she works and helping her children with her winnings. She purchased her winning ticket at Price Chopper, 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling this ticket."

