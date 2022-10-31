A United States woman has been reported to have won R1.8 million rand in the Delaware Lottery

The 70-year-old woman decided to celebrate her win by buying three "Serious Money" and won herself another R5.4 million

Many netizens were left in disbelief at the news and it is said that she plans to use the money towards her retirement

One lucky woman left netizens wondering how she scored all her good fortune.

A 70-year-old US woman recently learned that she bagged a whopping $100,000 (about R1.8 million) from two scratch-off tickets she purchased from a petrol station in Newark, according to the Delaware Lottery.

A US woman became an instant multi-millionaire after striking gold twice in the lottery. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Business Insider reported that she went to the lottery headquarters to collect her prize. While on her way home, the woman decided to celebrate her win by buying three "Serious Money" tickets from a petrol station in Dover and discovered that she had won again.

The woman could not believe that she had won an additional $300,000 (about R5.4 million)

Together with a friend, she returned to the lottery headquarters again to collect her prize, resulting in her walking away with a whopping $400,000 – around R7.25 million – officials said. She plans to put the money away for her retirement.

South African social media users could not believe the news of the woman’s winning streak and shared their responses on Facebook:

Sydwell Lehaiwa commented:

“Movie name: Top gun maverick.”

Carter Slade commented:

“This sounds fictional.”

Junior Chitongo wrote:

“Totally fictional and advertising strategy!”

Donovan Noyle reacted:

“Lol, every second week there is a winner .”

Wisemans Mbatha responded:

“The reason why I stop watching movies.”

Bongani Mahlangu responded:

“Guys it is true this person does exist. But only at lala land.”

Bongi NaSrudla commented:

“ ayike this is new Lotto all of a sudden there's a winner every week #thinking hard.”

