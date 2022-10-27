A photo of the current Mayor of The Central Karoo District in South Africa, Gayton McKenzie has been circulating online

The image posted on Twitter shows the Patriot Alliance (PA) leader sitting happily on top of a horse

The politician indicated that the horse was his mayoral transportation, leaving many Mzansi netizens amused

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Businessman and the current Mayor of The Central Karoo District in South Africa, Gayton McKenzie had cyber citizens sharing a giggle after he showed off his latest mode of mayoral transport.

Gayton Mckenzie had netizens amused after sharing an image of his mayoral transport. Image: Gayton Mckenzie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Taking to Twitter McKenzie posted a photo of himself propped on top of a horse, sporting the biggest smile.

He captioned the tweet:

“My Mayoral transport ❤️❤️❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African social media users did not miss out on the chance to respond with wit and banter to the mayor’s light-hearted post.

@VictorA20115163 commented:

“Are you putting ANC back into power in CoJ again?”

@Ntombi_wa_SA reacted:

“Ekare oko Pampierstad! ”

@KaizerMzobe3 said:

“We are really in need of services. Show-Off and Photographs might not be a solution to present -the current socio-econ-polit crisis in SA. Gayton -doing fantastic. But always Pools; Pools and Photographs. ????”

@HlathiZak wrote:

“Fantastic. Next time it would be a bicycle. When are you going to teach the CIC how to get the real job done and what to do with people's votes?”

@XhosaTribe replied:

“I never believed in you until you got into power, moving forward I'll never even blink before putting my X next to your name. True and quality leadership in you Sir!!”

Gayton McKenzie says officials should spend money fixing pools instead of “unnecessary” travelling

In another story, Briefly News reported that Patriot Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that more work should be put into municipalities.

The politician reopened a municipal pool in Beaufort West, Western Cape, and believes that other officials should use money meant for travelling to provide services. He took to Twitter to share a video of children enjoying the swimming pool and said:

“I look at the joy and bliss on the faces of the kids and I know we did the best thing by fixing the pools. The kids could have been roaming the streets but are swimming and teaching others to swim,” McKenzie said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News