One man powered through his postgraduate studies and took to social media to celebrate his graduation

Twitter user @_KagiisoM has a Master’s Degree in Political Science, and it took him two long and hard years

The people of social media helped him celebrate this notable achievement, and many were impressed at how quickly he did it

Postgraduate studies take a lot of self-discipline and determination. One man completed his Master’s Degree in Political Science in just two years, and Mzansi was wowed.

Twitter user @_KagiisoM is a proud graduate who celebrated his achievement on social media. Image: Twitter / @_KagiisoM

Source: Twitter

Generally, when one is taking on a postgraduate degree, especially at a Master's or Doctoral level, they have other things going on too. This makes the process challenging and takes a special type of person to triumph.

Twitter user @_KagiisoM took a picture of himself on graduation day to social media. While it was a tough two years, he couldn’t be happier to say that he’s got a Master’s Degree in Political Science.

My man, congratulations!

“The past two years have been quite challenging but it was also an amazing experience. At the end, it paid off. I now hold a Masters' Degree in Political Science ”

The people of Mzansi help the deserving man celebrate

This is a big achievement that definitely deserves the hype. Many people, both who know and do not know the graduate, took to the comment section to help him celebrate.

Take a look:

@KhanyoNV said:

“I envy you. To think that I have two exam papers to write before I celebrate like you, that is if I pass. . Congratulations!”

@KaraboM___ said:

“Proud of you Kagi! Congratulations! ”

@TshifhiwaTsanw2 said:

“I'm also happy for you. my God bless you more. True inspection to young people.”

@DithaDintle said:

“Congratulations are in order sir ....to God be the glory...wow.”

@RTmmane said:

“Well done, congratulations ”

@karndocian said:

“Congratulations… Let your light so shine ✨”

Source: Briefly News