A hard-working chef and farmer is over the moon about the launch of her very first cookbook

Onezwa Mbola shared the news online and garnered interest from many social media users

The mother-of-one was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, with many congratulating her for the accomplishment

A beautiful mother-of-one from the Eastern Cape is celebrating the launch of her first cookbook, with the self-taught chef and farmer beaming with excitement.

Onezwa Mbola is thrilled about her upcoming cookbook. Image: onezwambola.

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one, who is also a whole content creator, shared her fantastic news on social media, with her upcoming book set to be published by Blackbird Books.

Onezwa Mbola’s twitter post read:

“Omg, keeping this in has been killing me. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the new cookbook, with many congratulating her on the huge accomplishment:

@theladyzook said:

“Congratulations, Onezwa. I can't wait to get cooking!”

@sne_mbambo added:

“Congratulations. That’s amazing. You’re so talented and just so good at what you do. This is going to be amazing.”

@Ms_Onesimo reacted:

“So proud of you. I’ll be buying it.”

@neonblaack noted:

“Congratulations, Onezwa! Up, up and away!”

@iamaviwediko wrote:

“I'm so happy for you. Congratulations, mommy, and to our favourite little chef.”

Onezwa was also honoured in a post by Briefly News, which read:

“A self-taught cook and farmer, Onezwa Mbola, will share all her secret recipes in a new cookbook. The book will be published by Blackbird Books and promises easy and quick meals that will turn anyone's house into a home.

“The Eastern Cape-born mother-of-one is also a business owner and a thriving food content creator. Congrats, queen!”

Let’s take a peek at the Facebook post:

Source: Briefly News