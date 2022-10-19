Beautiful Self-Taught Chef and Farmer Celebrates Launch of First Cookbook, Peeps Applaud: “Well Deserved”
- A hard-working chef and farmer is over the moon about the launch of her very first cookbook
- Onezwa Mbola shared the news online and garnered interest from many social media users
- The mother-of-one was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, with many congratulating her for the accomplishment
A beautiful mother-of-one from the Eastern Cape is celebrating the launch of her first cookbook, with the self-taught chef and farmer beaming with excitement.
The mother-of-one, who is also a whole content creator, shared her fantastic news on social media, with her upcoming book set to be published by Blackbird Books.
Onezwa Mbola’s twitter post read:
“Omg, keeping this in has been killing me. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”
Social media users are eagerly anticipating the new cookbook, with many congratulating her on the huge accomplishment:
@theladyzook said:
“Congratulations, Onezwa. I can't wait to get cooking!”
@sne_mbambo added:
“Congratulations. That’s amazing. You’re so talented and just so good at what you do. This is going to be amazing.”
@Ms_Onesimo reacted:
“So proud of you. I’ll be buying it.”
@neonblaack noted:
“Congratulations, Onezwa! Up, up and away!”
@iamaviwediko wrote:
“I'm so happy for you. Congratulations, mommy, and to our favourite little chef.”
Onezwa was also honoured in a post by Briefly News, which read:
“A self-taught cook and farmer, Onezwa Mbola, will share all her secret recipes in a new cookbook. The book will be published by Blackbird Books and promises easy and quick meals that will turn anyone's house into a home.
“The Eastern Cape-born mother-of-one is also a business owner and a thriving food content creator. Congrats, queen!”
Let’s take a peek at the Facebook post:
