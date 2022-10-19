Global site navigation

Beautiful Self-Taught Chef and Farmer Celebrates Launch of First Cookbook, Peeps Applaud: “Well Deserved”
Women Empowerment

Beautiful Self-Taught Chef and Farmer Celebrates Launch of First Cookbook, Peeps Applaud: “Well Deserved”

by  Kauthar Gool
  • A hard-working chef and farmer is over the moon about the launch of her very first cookbook
  • Onezwa Mbola shared the news online and garnered interest from many social media users
  • The mother-of-one was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, with many congratulating her for the accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful mother-of-one from the Eastern Cape is celebrating the launch of her first cookbook, with the self-taught chef and farmer beaming with excitement.

A mother-of-one from Eastern Cape is excited about launching her new book
Onezwa Mbola is thrilled about her upcoming cookbook. Image: onezwambola.
Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one, who is also a whole content creator, shared her fantastic news on social media, with her upcoming book set to be published by Blackbird Books.

Onezwa Mbola’s twitter post read:

“Omg, keeping this in has been killing me. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Read also

"This is huge": Stunner who became mathematician wows many with brains & beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the new cookbook, with many congratulating her on the huge accomplishment:

@theladyzook said:

“Congratulations, Onezwa. I can't wait to get cooking!”

@sne_mbambo added:

“Congratulations. That’s amazing. You’re so talented and just so good at what you do. This is going to be amazing.”

@Ms_Onesimo reacted:

“So proud of you. I’ll be buying it.”

@neonblaack noted:

“Congratulations, Onezwa! Up, up and away!”

@iamaviwediko wrote:

“I'm so happy for you. Congratulations, mommy, and to our favourite little chef.”

Onezwa was also honoured in a post by Briefly News, which read:

“A self-taught cook and farmer, Onezwa Mbola, will share all her secret recipes in a new cookbook. The book will be published by Blackbird Books and promises easy and quick meals that will turn anyone's house into a home.

Read also

“Mom & dad of the nation”: Rachel Kolisi's sweet post to Siya has many gushing

“The Eastern Cape-born mother-of-one is also a business owner and a thriving food content creator. Congrats, queen!”

Let’s take a peek at the Facebook post:

Beautiful young chef celebrates teaching over 200 people to bake through online classes in one year

In another story by Briefly News, a baker who makes the yummiest sweet and savoury treats took to the socials to celebrate quite a big milestone. Posting on Facebook, Ayanda Mkhize noted that while she’s only been making cakes for a year, she’s already taught over 200 people to bake. The young entrepreneur was heartily congratulated for her accomplishment by social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel