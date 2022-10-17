Rachel Kolisi’s adoration for her husband, Siya, has social media users melting, with the loving wife taking to Instagram to leave her man a sweet message

The 32-year-old posted a pic with a cute caption, teasing the Springbok captain about his ears

Rachel’s adorable gesture had many peeps gushing over their love and noting what a lovely couple they are

Rachel Kolisi has taken to social media to sweetly tease her hubby, Siya, about his ears in a cute Instagram post.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are relationship goals. Image: rachelkolisi and siyakolisi.

Source: Instagram

The beautiful wife had social media users melting over their timeless love as she shared the most adorable picture, with her caption making fun of the Springbok captain.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have the cutest relationship, with the pair often leaving fans in their feels.

The 32-year-old’s loving post read:

“Love him and his cauliflower ears forever.”

Let's have a look at the pic:

Her words had some Insta peeps giggling, while others just commended them for their love for each other.

Here are some of the top reactions from netizens:

Keribainborough said:

“Mom and dad of the nation.”

Africanmemoriesofjd added:

“You two are such an amazing couple and an inspiration.”

nozi_mtshali giggled:

“Now, Sis, why must we go there?”

Dylanjahnig loves their relationship:

“You’re an exceptional couple.”

dan13l.a reacted:

“At least his are not as bad as some forwards.”

gabriel_ramere wrote:

“Your love for each other is amazing. I pray that you are kept together forever. Love you guys.”

Mamusizwerala sweetly noted:

“Love you guys so much. I pray for God's blessings and protection over you and the kids.”

Rachel Kolisi shares gorgeous pic of her and Siya in Adelaide

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks played against Australia in Adelaide, and despite losing, Rachel Kolisi was all smiles. She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic:

"Main squeeze forever."

The power couple is constantly setting goals and melting people's hearts with their cute relationship. They have such a great dynamic and are constantly having fun with each other.

Source: Briefly News