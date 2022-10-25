Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie called out officials for travelling rather than improving municipalities

The Patriot Alliance (PA) leader believes that the money should be use to fix swimming pools in communities

Social media users from various municipalities called on McKenzie to fix and build better facilities for the youth

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriot Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that more work should be put into municipalities.

Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie encourages others to improve the state of municipal swimming pools. Image: Gayton McKenzie

Source: Facebook

The politician reopened a municipal pool in Beaufort West, Western Cape and believes that other officials should use money meant for travelling to provide services. He took to Twitter to share a video of children enjoying the swimming pool and said:

“I look at the joy and bliss on the faces of the kids and I know we did the best thing by fixing the pools. The kids could have been roaming the streets but are swimming and teaching others to swim,” McKenzie said.

The mayor added that officials should stop “unnecessary travelling” and use the money they save to fix pools.

According to TimesLIVE, the pool is one of the many projects McKenzie undertook during his term in office. The PA leader added that members of the political party and councillors are volunteering to fix pools in communities that are in a dilapidated state.

Earlier, Orania leader Joost Strydom shared a picture of a municipal pool with the caption:

“How many municipal pools in SA that looks like this?”

Social media users from various municipalities called on McKenzie to fix and build better facilities for the youth.

Citizens welcome the developments in the municipality:

@abolites said:

“Well done sir. Please continue doing a good job. Don’t entertain political critics. They are just waiting for you to fail, and they grab the opportunity to loot again. Let them eat humble pie. I really appreciate your good work.”

@ishmaelsizwe posted:

“This pool and the kids’ smiles beat that one in Orania.”

@matjhupa added:

“Not only swimming but we must return sports and arts to the townships, president. Sports in the townships will do wonders.”

Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton Mckenzie says citizens are suffering due to unemployment

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Patriotic Alliance Leader and Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie said South Africans are in “heaven and suffering” due to the high unemployment rate.

The politician vocal about his attempt to reverse the country’s woes believes Mzansi has enough natural resources to end unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, McKenzie said:

“We have platinum, manganese, gas, gold, uranium, copper, titanium, timber, coal, chrome, diamonds, arable land, iron ore, natural stones, sun, and wind. But we have the highest unemployment rate in the world.”

