Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that the country has enough resources to end unemployment

The Patriotic Alliance leader said that South Africans are in "heaven" but are suffering due to the lack of jobs in the country

McKenzie also shared that he plans to turn the Central Karoo District into "another Dubai" by producing energy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance Leader and Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie said South Africans are in "heaven and suffering" due to the high unemployment rate.

Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that he can turn around unemployment. Image: Luca Sola & Gayton Mckenzie

Source: UGC

The politician vocal about his attempt to reverse the country's woes believes Mzansi has enough natural resources to end unemployment.

Taking to Twitter, McKenzie said:

"We have platinum, manganese, gas, gold, uranium, copper, titanium, timber, coal, chrome, diamonds, arable land, iron ore, natural stones, sun, and wind. But we have the highest unemployment rate in the world."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Central Karoo District mayor added that there was something wrong with citizens for allowing the country to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

McKenzie spoke to Sunday Times and said he plans to turn the Central Karoo District into "another Dubai" by producing energy.

The mayor believes the area has the potential to become the biggest energy hub in SA.

South Africans react to McKenzie's remarks:

@BullionCzar said:

""Investors" will never leave, and we will never become Zimbabwe if we nationalize our Reserve Bank and take back our land with 0 compensation. Besides we have Russia, China, and the future of BRICS+ banks on our side. That overdue revolution must come now."

@I_Am_Stevan wrote:

"Yup, we should take those resources, process locally, manufactures locally, build locally, and keep everything within the country. Manufacturers using those resources should house their operations here in their entirety."

Patriotic Alliance Leader Gayton Mckenzie claims he has solutions to fix Eskom and energy woes in 5 months

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes he has the solution to end the country's electricity woes.

The politician shared his plan to keep the lights on and grabbed the attention of South Africans, who were impressed with the idea. Taking to Facebook, McKenzie said his strategy would create 11 000 megawatts of electricity within the next five months.

With the power generated, he claimed the lights would stay on in 2023 and would be 11 times more than Eskom said it needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News