Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie says he can end the energy crisis

The politician said his strategy would create 11 000 megawatts of electricity within the next five months

He said there is plenty of sun, wind, land, and evacuation capacity in Central Karoo for renewable energy to operate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WESTERN CAPE - Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes he has the solution to end the country’s electricity woes. The politician shared his plan to keep the lights on and grabbed the attention of South Africans, who were impressed with the idea.

Patriotic Alliance Leader Gayton Mckenzie believes that he can fix Eskom in the next five years. Image: Gayton Mckenzie & Getty image

Source: UGC

Taking to Facebook, McKenzie said his strategy would create 11 000 megawatts of electricity within the next five months. With the power generated, he claimed the lights would stay on in 2023 and would be 11 times more than Eskom said it needed.

The Central Karoo mayor believes he runs the most suitable place in the country for renewable energy. He said there is plenty of sun, wind, land, and evacuation capacity in Central Karoo for renewable energy to operate successfully.

McKenzie said for his plan to be set in motion, “the red tape” must be cut. He called for the government to declare a state of emergency, ban unions and get to work immediately to end the energy crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The PA leader said his proposal could be implemented by inviting 110 solar companies to each construct a 100-megawatt plant. However, he advised that the private sector should rather run the initiative.

McKenzie said the project needs political will and decisiveness from the government and believes he is the right man for the job. According to TimesLIVE, Eskom plans to buy about 1 000 megawatts of electricity from companies with spare generation capacity, privately-owned plants and neighbouring countries.

South Africans react to the proposal:

Victoria Manzini said:

“That will cut off the corrupt ANC cadres’ source of theft. They are not interested in solutions as they created this chaos to enable their theft to flourish.”

Vernon Coby wrote:

“Eskom is deliberately being dismantled and made to be dysfunctional by the government. The plan is to enrich their own cronies with renewable energy contracts. That is the plan. Eskom is doomed.”

Mxolisi Mtolo added:

“I wonder why those in authority in Eskom don’t know this. It shows that our so-called leaders are not thinkers but eaters, that’s what we get for having pensioners in key and strategic positions.”

Thabo Mbeki calls for Eskom’s leadership to be held accountable for loadshedding, SA says he is to blame

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former President Thabo Mbeki has called for Eskom’s executives to be held accountable for the energy crisis.

He was speaking at the University of South Africa’s Muckleneuk Campus on Wednesday, 21 September, when he made the remarks. During the lecture, Mbeki questioned those who made the decisions that led to the country’s electricity woes.

He speculated that the management that was in charge when Eskom’s woes began wanted to increase the possibilities for black economic empowerment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News