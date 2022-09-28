A talented Ghanaian man has built a flying drone with beautiful functioning lights from indigenous materials

The 23-year-old junior high school leaver demonstrated how the device works during an interview on Peace FM

Several netizens who saw the video applauded his innovation as many urged support for the young man

A talented Ghanaian man has built a flying drone with beautiful functioning lights from indigenous materials, which works perfectly without any problem.

The techy 23-year-old, who only completed junior high school in 2016, demonstrated how the device works in a Facebook live interview.

Speaking on Peace FM, the prodigy revealed that existing drones inspired him to build his own version.

Peeps call for support as Ghanaian builds flying drone. Photo credit: Peace 104.3 FM.

People applaud his talent

The genius successfully flew the device in the studio, leaving the people at the Accra-based station and internet users impressed.

Netizens who saw the Facebook video applauded his creativity as many urged support for the young man.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps share their thoughts

Samuel Ofori said:

This is what Ghanaians living abroad should promote and stop their unless and nonsense on social media and even the American lottery is ongoing instead of them educating the youth on social media by insulting and doing rubbish.

Evans Annor replied:

Samuel Ofori, fantastic message. This is what I always preach, they see better things there, instead of them encouraging the youth and supporting them nooo, only insult without authoritative solutions.

Victor Selorm posted:

Africans have the talents, leaders need to empower the youth, put in a good system, and give way to vocational and technical education.

Awisi Yeboah Vincent asked:

Which leaders are you talking about? By the way, do we a leader at all?

Jstcalme Boat said:

National Science and Maths Quiz must only be practical. Enough of the chew and pour.

John Kofi Ahiaba commented:

Rubbish, all-stage drama. That's why we not getting anywhere as a country, the lies, deception are too much. I believe the young man doesn't know what flight control and esc is, but yet displayed a Chinese-made drone as the first Ghanaian-made drone.

Rhema Jonas Lawson posted:

Send this guy abroad and develop his talent, invest in him, and promote his inventions, thus true leadership.

