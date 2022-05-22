An 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana has built a car from scratch

In a video, the innovative teen drives the car to demonstrate that it functions without any challenge

The video, published on the YouTube channel of M48 TV, has gained loads of reactions, with some people complimenting him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by Briefly News, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

Photos of a boy who built a car and images of the vehicle. Source: M48 TV

Source: UGC

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal.

One highlight in the video is when he drives the whip to demonstrate that it functions without any problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The teen stunned many with his innovation, which has gained reactions from netizens under the YouTube video.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Appiagyei Samuel said:

''Wow, that's great of a talented young boy. He needs help.''

Samuel Baffoe commented:

''My hoodoo, Aboso to the world.''

Lieutenant colonel commented:

''Are we serious-minded people? Why applaud mediocrity? 1. What is the name of the supposed car? 2. What's the engine number? 3. What's the chassis number? 4. Is it a registered vehicle? 5. If not, why is it on the road? 6. Do we know the danger it poses to other drivers? 7. Why is the police vehicle there watching as he flouts the law governing such moves? Ghana is in trouble.''

Sir Blay replied Lieutenant colonel:

''Stop fooling yourself, wherefrom all this preposterous behavior of yours? Have you ever tried to do something for yourself before?''

Lieutenant colonel responded:

''Sir Blay, the white man doesn't encourage lawlessness. Are you saying anyone at all with any iota of ingenuity must be allowed to do what he or she likes? In all the nations that have advanced in technology, they started from somewhere with rules and regulations as their guiding principles.

''This is what you have to Know. You just don't applaud someone who has fixed parts together and say he has manufactured a vehicle. Put on your thinking cap, please.''

Teenager in Ghana builds solar-powered electric motorbike

Briefly News previously reported that a talented teenager in Ghana has built a solar-powered electric motorbike with a wooden frame that has a functioning bell, breaks, lights, and plays music.

The boy's invention has appeared in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the talented teenager confirms that he built the electric motorbike from scratch while a man visibly stunned by the boy's invention talked about the components of the motorbike.

Source: Briefly News