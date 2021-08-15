Teenager Builds Solar Powered Electric Motorbike From Wood That Plays Music

The teenager from Ghana built an electric motorbike with a wooden frame

The motorbike is solar powered and runs without making a noise

Samuel's invention has a functioning bell, break, lights, and plays music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A talented teenager in Ghana has built a solar-powered electric motorbike with a wooden frame that has a functioning bell, break, lights, and plays music.

The boy's invention has appeared in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the video spotted by Briefly News, the talented teenager confirms that he built the electric motorbike from scratch, while a man visibly stunned by the boy's invention talked about the components of the motorbike.

Samuel: Teenager in Ghana builds solar-powered electric motorbike from wood that plays music. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Men stunned by boy's invention

The genius boy had been spotted by two men who were captivated by the motorbike with a wooden frame that runs perfectly without making a noise like the usual motorbike made of steel.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The boy hit the road on the electric motorbike to show the men that it runs without any challenge.

One of the men running commentary in the video urged Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer assistance to the boy to maximise his potential, while calling on the Ghana-based automotive company, Kantanka Automobile, to reach out to the talented teenager.

Watch the video below:

Man builds own car

In a previous invention story, Briefly News reported that a social media user, who was simply identified as Nzwobi H, shared an inspiring story with South Africans about a young man's creativity.

Nzwobi revealed the young man, who he did not name, designed and built his own car from scratch.

He posted several photos of the homemade car on Twitter, calling on Mzansi to help make the young man famous. Nzwobi posted more snaps of the car, revealing that it runs on petrol and is supposedly very fast. Those who saw the post were inspired by the homemade car and they praised the young man online. Twitter user, @NolenceMashego, commented:

"I wanna be his first passenger."

Briefly News previously reported on a Grade 10 learner who built his own vehicle. Mokgadi Machaba dreamt about building his own car since the age of 10.

Source: Briefly.co.za