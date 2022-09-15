A local artist impressed Mzansi peeps with his drawing of Queen Elizabeth, with many complimenting the details of the sketch

South Africa is no stranger to creative talent as the country houses many gifted individuals who express themselves excellently through various art forms

The comments that the artist received can be split between downright praise and cheeky responses

The phrase "Earth without art is just eh" may be a cliche but is true, and one South African artist understands this very well. The talented dude drew a detailed sketch of Queen Elizabeth that impressed many SA peeps.

A creative artist sketched an impressive drawing of Queen Elizabeth, which stunned many folks across Mzansi. Images: Thembinkosi Mabuza/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The artist goes by the name of Thembinkosi Mabuza and has quite an extensive portfolio of work. Briefly News shared the creative artist's work on Facebook, where he quickly gained new fans.

Thembinkonsi has shown dedication to his craft by sketching various famous South African celebrities and showing up to the events they perform at with said drawings. The sketches themselves have been well received on his own Facebook page.

The South African art industry generally houses many ambitious and imaginative peeps like Thembinkosi. A walk in most art galleries in the nation will find you staring at impressive and unique works of art.

Peeps had a lot to say about the sketch. Many either praised the man on his talent or dished out the South African humour we've come to know and love. See the comments below:

Yadah Shange said:

"Wow this is beautiful, the guy is talented "

Pascalise Letshaba shared:

"What I like about you is that you are an artist, not a politician, you can draw whoever you want it's your talent, my boy "

Mkiti Mokoena posted:

"Wow, nice work boy. Dont mind the negative energy."

Hazel Nortje mentioned:

"Brilliant young man. You're absolutely talented Good luck for your future ❤️"

Nthaby Masangane commented:

"I would really appreciate it if it was Miriam makeba or Lebo mathosa, but u have talent brother."

Winfred Bonjour said:

"He is a good artist."

Joshua Wappowa shared:

"It's exactly the queen of England. Even younger than the Queen. Great artwork."

Marius Nel posted:

"Wow, you are very talented."

