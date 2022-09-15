A hilarious comedian told peeps online that they should let parents name their children what they want, which many peeps agreed with

Non-African names tend to be divisive among Africans, with many believing that they are too Western or lack meaning

Peeps online had a lot to say about the interesting topic, with many saying that non-African names don't cause any harm

Naming a child is one of the most special and deeply personal aspects of being a parent. No one else understands it as much as this lady who went on her digital soapbox to proclaim that people should let parents name their children what they want.

The statement was made by a comedian who goes by the name of Tums - The Narrator, who shared the quirky and well-thought opinion on Facebook to much fanfare.

The main topic of discussion is the type of names some African parents choose to name their children, such as "Skylar" or "Cloud". She also points out that many Africans believe that these types of names have no meaning and are too Western.

She concludes by saying that people should just let others do what they want. African names tend to have a lot of meaning behind them, and as long as no one is hurting anyone else, a different name doesn't do any harm.

South Africans had a lot to say about the topic, with many agreeing on what the lady had to say, while others had differing opinions. See the responses below:

Renene Louw said:

"Yes!!! But the blending of parent's names always gets me ‍♀️"

Nonie MaMthi Mpikwa shared:

"I named my daughter Star✨"

Sibongile Khumalo commented:

"Thank you I am the talk of the township for naming a child Kimberlite "

Precious Moyo-shoko mentioned:

" My whole family was fighting over my brother naming his son Pablo"

Moreke Nkoana posted:

"No. Some needs help. Imagine naming them Denice and denephew. We are going to laugh"

Rosemary Fielies said:

"You are so funny and humble in peace always. Love you for making me laugh ❤️"

Baleseng Betty Nkosi shared:

"The emphasis on CHILDREN"

Nokwanda Imke's Rose Kwesaba commented:

"My daughter's name is Skylar and I always get questioned Thank you."

