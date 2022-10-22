Dikgang Moseneke encouraged journalists to remain steadfast in their mission of exposing corruption

The former deputy chief justice praised reporters across the world for risking their lives to cover stories in dangerous areas

The South African National Editors Forum said that justice will prevail in uprooting corruption within state entities

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke encouraged media professionals to continue the fight to uncover corruption in government. He gave his speech at the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) fundraising gala on 21 October.

The dinner was held to commemorate the 45th "Black Wednesday" anniversary. Moseke celebrated brave reporters worldwide who put their lives at risk by exposing corruption and covering stories in war zones, reported SABC News.

South Africa has faced many challenges in the past decade, such as the plague of corruption and state coffers looted. The country also faced a global pandemic, riots and key government buildings set on fire.

The retired judge urged journalists to maintain the code of ethics as they continue to unearth the truth.

“Journalists will have to continue to do their damnest to investigate, inquire and inform of this high level of misgovernance. Journalists will have to stick to their craft, in accordance with press codes, with ethics,” says the retired deputy-chief justice."

The National Chairperson of SANEF Sbu Ngalwa said even though the wheels of change are slowly turning in the country, justice will prevail.

"I can argue without any fear of contradiction, while all of that was happening, while the country was being looted, while others who had the power turned the other way. It was the media and the judiciary that gave freedom-loving South Africans the hope that this hard-won freedom of ours and democracy will not wither away.”

